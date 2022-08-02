Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 02/08/2022

NAV Drops "Never Sleep" Ft. Lil Baby & Travis Scott As First Single From Upcoming Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. "Never Sleep" ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott was produced by Tay Keith and Grayson with co-production from Mike Dean.
Demons Protected By Angels, his first studio album since 2020's Good Intentions, is coming soon.

NAV's most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits (2019), debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 100. Additionally, he's amassed over 9 billion global streams, 4 Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone, three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum "Tap" (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum "Myself," and "Up."

"his drip-obsessed raps rival even the cartoonish extravagance of Gunna." -MTV
"NAV grabbed the throne" - TOP40-CHARTS.com
"Not many artists can go straight from retirement to the mountaintop of music, but that's (basically) what NAV accomplished"- BILLBOARD
NAV is having arguably the biggest moment of his career"- COMPLEX
"he's delivered the biggest album of his career to a receptive audience." - NOISEY.






