Arkells Unveil New Track "Human Being" Ft. Lights

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Arkells
share new track, "Human Being" featuring Lights, ahead of their seventh studio record, Blink Twice, coming September
23rd via Universal Music.
"We wanted a chaotic energy - something like Talking Heads
meets Billy Joel," says frontman Max Kerman. "We are learning a lot about ourselves on this record. This song is about finding a truer version of yourself - the one you've hid in the past. The song is searching for a kind of freedom that conventional life paths have to offer. Once we had it in good shape we sent it to our friend Lights
who is the best at writing about this kind of discovery."
"To me, this song feels like an anthem for seeking out moments and people that can make you feel something," says Lights. "We all need a shake up and we all hate being stuck in a rut. We all, as humans, share commonalities and needs that bring us together."
The release of this new track follows the band's hometown festival, "The Rally" which has become a highly anticipated and celebrated community event, breaking concert attendance records at Tim Hortons Field.
Blink Twice, the brand new companion album to the band's current release, Blink Once (50M Streams), showcases a new collection of songs where Arkells
continue to push their sound and creativity to a new level. As Arkells
stayed busy making music during the last two years, they always knew they would come out of the pandemic with two distinct records.
"Blink Twice
is about going to new places and seeing the world with fresh eyes. You can either move through life and grow stubborn, or you can grow curious, says frontman Max Kerman. "We've never had an album with so many guest artists along for the ride. Everyone from Cold War Kids, to Aly & AJ, Tegan and Sara, Lights, Cœur De Pirate, Joel Plaskett and Wesley
Schultz of The Lumineers. At our core we'll always be a living, breathing soul band. But Blink Twice
lets us be that and more."
BLINK TWICE TRACKLIST:
Reckoning
Past Life (ft. Cold War Kids)
Take Back Everything
Human Being (ft. Lights)
Teenage Tears
(ft. Tegan and Sara)
Miracle
Nowhere To Go (ft. Wesley
Schultz)
Dance With You (ft. Cœur de pirate, Aly & AJ)
Running Scared
Something's Gotta Give (ft. Joel Plaskett)
BLINK ONCE / TWICE 2022 TOUR:
July 30 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga
July 31 - Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival
Aug 1 - St. Johns, NL - George
Street
Aug 13 - Sudbury, ON - Grace
Hartman Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido w/ Lights
Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust w/ Lights
Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk w/ Lights
Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio w/ Lights
Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla w/ Lights
Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
3 w/ Lights
Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club w/ Lights
Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor w/ Lights
Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy w/ Lights
Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric w/ Lights
Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk w/ Lights
Sept 30 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre w/ Lights
Oct 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre w/ K.Flay
Oct 22 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy
Centre w/ K.Flay
Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
w/ K.Flay
Oct 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome w/ K.Flay
Oct 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place w/ K.Flay
Nov 24 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena
w/ Joel Plaskett Emergency
Hailed by The Globe
and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells
are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells
have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. Arkells
continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now, with recently teased BLINK TWICE companion album due later this year.
Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, "You Can Get It
" featuring K.Flay, their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It
" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer last summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," and "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.