Justin Peters Honors Grammy Winner, Country Music Hall Of Fame Multi-Instrumentalist Charlie McCoy On "Harmonica Heaven"



"I'm pretty sure when you go to Webster's dictionary and look up pro musician it says see Charlie McCoy. He represents all that is good in this business. He made a dream come true when he joined me on this song I co-wrote for him, 'Harmonica Heaven.' I think it turned out quite nice. I'm proud to put it out." - Justin Peters



McCoy is most noted for playing harmonica and being featured on iconic tracks such as "Candy Man," by

"A fun song about my favorite subject. Y'all can imagine how much fun we have at 'Harmonica Heaven!'" - Charlie McCoy



Justin's modest, mellow delivery supports Charlie's harmonica that shines on this track. "Harmonica Heaven" is a breezy, nostalgic and welcome addition to your summertime playlist.

The melody in this song brings out a feeling of brightness and friendship, leaving listeners feeling as if you almost know Charlie & Justin. A master of their crafts, their warm personalities invite listeners to join in camp-fire-style on this traditional country tune.



Harmonica

Produced by & featured singer: Justin Peters

Songwriters: Justin Peters & Steven Rupe

Recorded by: Sam Cannon

Mixed by: Mark Capps

Bass: Gary Lunn



12 string acoustic:







Deciding at a young age that his career path was the entertainment business, Justin put his formula to work while studying

Justin has worked with many Grammy, CMA and Dove Award winning writers such as Justin Bieber, Rhonda Vincent, Steven Curtis Chapman,

Currently, Justin is President of both Platinum Planet Records and Songs For The Planet, Inc., representing many quality artists and publishing companies. The catalogs he manages include recordings from ten different Entertainers Of The Year. Justin continues to write and publish songs all over the world from all genres of music. He is developing new songwriters and artists by instilling the same values that have held strong for him throughout his career.



Charlie is a member of the Country

In addition to country sessions, Charlie was a mainstay on

Charlie McCoy began recording for Monument Records in the late 60s and recorded 14 albums for the label. He won a Grammy in 1972 for his album, "The Real McCoy." He won CMA's "Instrumentalist Of The Year" two times and the Academy Of Country Music's "Specialty Instrument Award" seven times. He is a member of the International Musicians' Hall Of Fame and the West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame.

Charlie was given the "Musician" award from the Reunion Of Professional Entertainers (1994), elected to the German-American Country

