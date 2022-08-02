Watch: k.d. lang's "Constant Craving" Video Re-Mastered in 4K HD









The original video for k.d. lang's Top 40 hit song "Constant Craving," from the double-Platinum-selling 1992 album Ingénue, has been re-mastered from the original film materials in 4K HD by Craigman Digital featuring audio from the 2017 Ingénue: 25th Anniversary Edition re-master. The song earned lang the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 1993. The video was directed by Mark Romanek. lang says: "I'm so happy the video has been updated and hope fans can enjoy it more now that it's high res!"

Ingénue was k.d. lang's fifth album, following a quartet of records that pushed the boundaries of country music. Released in 1992, the album was the first of entirely new material. lang wrote most of the songs with her longtime collaborator Ben Mink, including "Constant Craving." The UK's NME named Ingénue one of the year's best albums and said, "You will fall in love with Ingénue. In fact, you will want to have its children." The Daily Telegraph proclaimed: "lang is so good that she is in a class of her own. Wow. Just wow. Most other singers should just give up now."

A remix of "Constant Craving" by producer Tracy Young—"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)"—was released on Nonesuch in September 2021 and was nominated for a Grammy Award. That track, the first ever official remix of the song followed the Pride 2021 release of makeover, a new collection of classic dance remixes of some of lang's best loved songs, made between 1992 and 2000.

Called "one of the greatest singers of all time," by Elton John and "the greatest female singer in the whole world" by fellow Canadian Michael Bublé, k.d. lang's distinguished career includes four Grammy and eight Juno Awards. In addition to a fruitful collaboration with Tony Bennett (who calls her "the best singer of her generation"), lang has performed alongside luminaries including Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, and Loretta Lynn. She sang at the closing ceremonies of the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. lang has contributed music to the soundtracks of several films, including Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and Happy Feet. She has also appeared in a number of films, including Salmonberries, The Black Dahlia, and Eye of the Beholder. In 1996, lang received Canada's highest civilian honor, the Order of Canada.

lang released her first album with Nonesuch Records in 2004, the acclaimed and highly personal "Canadian songbook" Hymns of the 49th Parallel, featuring work by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Jane Siberry, and others. Her subsequent releases on the label include Watershed (2008), her first career retrospective Recollection (2010), Sing It Loud (2011), Ingénue: 25th Anniversary Edition (2017), and makeover (2021).




