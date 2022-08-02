Will Sheff (Okkervil River) Purges Himself Of Rock And Roll Delusions On Debut Solo Album 'Nothing Special'





While Sheff acknowledges that the album's title opens him up to some cheap digs from music writers, Nothing Special is not mere self-deprecation: It's a record that wrestles with the dream of rock and roll exceptionalism, and the realignment of values necessary to move past youthful delusion and give your day-to-day life a more mature sense of meaning and hope.



Says Sheff, "When I was just a kid, I got caught up in the dream of being a rock and roll star. Like so many other young people, I fell in love with the idea of being called to this glorious path outside of ordinary life. And I ended up in a band with people who felt this same call - especially our brilliant drummer



Sheff sets this emotional journey to arrangements that contain subtle surprises, referencing baroque pop, blurred-lens synth ballads, sci-fi psychedelia, and the widescreen ambience of 1970s and '80s ECM Records releases. It's a record that follows its own idiosyncratic yet intuitive internal logic as we follow Sheff — and his expansive list of collaborators — into whatever's next for us, both individually and collectively.



Accompanying today's announcement is a video for "Estrangement Zone," a song that sets Sheff's less-than-hopeful vision of society's decline to retrofuturistic digital timbres more associated with Oneohtrix Point Never or



Inspired by the organically unfolding musical storytelling of King Crimson, Joni Mitchell, and Bill Fay — as well as the natural wonders of Southern California's mountains, deserts, and lakes — Sheff began writing Nothing Special following a move to Los Angeles that precipitated a series of life changes. Having properly set Okkervil River to rest while putting together the 12-volume, career-spanning 2019 live compilation A



Recording with some old friends (guitarist Will Graefe and bassist



The approach clicked. Throughout Nothing Special, Sheff traverses varied terrain: delicate passages give way to soundscapes of decaying synthesizers and liquid guitar tones build up to arms-aloft rallying cries as he wrings optimism out of grief and plots an escape from society's vicious cycles. Ultimately, Nothing Special serves as a reminder for us to be gentle with ourselves and others amid life's challenges. It's a fitting sentiment for an album dedicated to shedding the past to more fully inhabit the present, a conscious abandonment of cynicism for hope.



Will Sheff has also announced national headlining tour dates in support ofNothing Special, including a special Los Angeles release show on October 7 at the Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever. See full dates below.



10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever (Release Show)

11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo

11/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

11/09 — Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

11/11 — Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/15 — Washington DC @

1/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/18 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/20 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 — Portland, ME @ SPACE

All dates on sale Friday, August 5th @ 10am EST



Nothing Special:

"The

"In The Thick Of It"

"Estrangement Zone"

"Nothing Special"

"Holy Man"

"Like The Last Time"

"Marathon Girl"

