Craig David Collabs With Galantis On New Track "DNA" From New Album '22' Due September 30, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK garage and R&B powerhouse Craig David collabs with Grammy and BRIT nominated electronic duo, Galantis on his new single "DNA." The track is the latest single from Craig's latest studio album 22 (out September 30 via BMG)."DNA" perfectly straddles the line of new and nostalgia. With its sultry love-struck lyrics and instantly catchy melody - arguably the DNA of Craig's music that the MBE-recipient has become synonymous for - the track is amplified and transported straight to Ibiza sunsets and dancefloors globally through Galantis' euphoric touch. The track will appear on Craig's forthcoming new album alongside previously released tracks " Who You Are " with MNEK, " G Love " with Nippa, and "My Heart's Been Waiting For You (feat. Duvall)."On the single, Craig says "To me this single is a summer banger all day long. When I first started working on this album I knew I wanted every collaboration to bring something totally different and have something for everyone. I was thrilled when Galantis said they'd collab on this track and they delivered big time!! Massive vibes!"Across his 22-year career, Craig has collaborated with everyone from Sting to Kano to Diplo to KSI, while also becoming one of the biggest DJs in Ibiza via his TS5soundsystem. Award-wise Craig has received 14 Brit Award nominations, two Grammy nominations, four MOBO awards, three Ivor Novellos honoring his songwriting, and most recently an MBE for his services to music.Since he first emerged at the end of 1999 with instant UK garage classic 'Re-Rewind', Craig has scored 25 UK top 40 singles (16 of them top 10), nine UK top 40 albums (five of them top 10) and amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide. In fact, over 1.5 billion of those came via his most recent releases, 2016's chart-topping comeback album, 'Following My Intuition,' and 2018's career consolidating 'The Time Is Now.'As one of the UK's most loved artists, Craig has continually soundtracked the UK charts all whilst crossing multiple genres, his now iconic first record 'Born To Do It' made a huge impact on UK culture and brought garage from the underground and to the forefront of the mainstream.In addition to this, Craig has one of Ibiza's most successful and long-standing residencies playing Ibiza Rocks for 5 seasons. 2022 is no exception, as well as just finishing his 'Hold That Thought' UK tour, Craig will be returning to Ibiza Rocks this summer. Craig continues to remain at the helm of his own unique, authentically British sound. A sound that made waves across the globe, making him the voice of one of the most pivotal eras in UK music, and in turn, making him one of the most successful artists in UK chart history.



