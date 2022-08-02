Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/08/2022

Robbie Williams & Elbow To Perform At BBC Radio 2 Live In Leeds

Robbie Williams & Elbow To Perform At BBC Radio 2 Live In Leeds

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
432 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
240 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
178 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
176 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
367 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
917 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1091 entries in 25 charts
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) With Robbie Williams headlining Sunday night and Elbow joining the Saturday line-up of Radio 2 Live in Leeds - both joining what is already a stellar bill of globally-renowned artists, this is going to be a truly memorable weekend of music. Come and join us in Leeds, or if you can't be there in person, you can see and hear the performances on Radio 2, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. - Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2
Announced by Zoe Ball in the Breakfast Show today, two huge acts have been added to the bill of Radio 2 Live in Leeds, which takes place in Temple Newsam Park in September, plus a very special guest for the Radio 2 DJ Tent.

Robbie Williams accompanied by the 56-piece BBC Concert Orchestra will headline the day on Sunday 18th September and Elbow will be performing on Saturday 17th September. And Take That's Howard Donald will be joining the network's presenters to perform a set in the first ever Radio 2 Live DJ Tent. Tickets are on sale now at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.

Also announced today is a Robbie Williams night on BBC Two in September featuring a newly-filmed Reel Stories presented by Dermot O'Leary and Robbie's Radio 2 Live set in full alongside a programme featuring highlights from performances across the Radio 2 Live weekend.

Robbie Williams, who last performed for Radio 2 In Concert in November 2019, says: "I'm thrilled to be performing at Radio 2 Live at Leeds with my band and the legendary BBC Concert Orchestra in September. I'm really looking forward to seeing you all in Leeds."

Elbow say: "Elbow has a history of great gigs in Leeds, and sharing the stage with our heroes Simple Minds and Tears for Fears will turn us all back into jelly-kneed teenagers."

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: "With Robbie Williams headlining Sunday night and Elbow joining the Saturday line-up of Radio 2 Live in Leeds - both joining what is already a stellar bill of globally-renowned artists, this is going to be a truly memorable weekend of music. Come and join us in Leeds, or if you can't be there in person, you can see and hear the performances on Radio 2, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and BBC Two."

Robbie and Elbow join an already star-studded line-up:
Saturday - Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs.
Sunday - Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen, Heather Small and Olly Murs.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0122170 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025999546051025 secs