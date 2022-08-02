Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 02/08/2022

John Cale Returns With New Single 'Night Crawling' + Upcoming UK Tour

John Cale Returns With New Single 'Night Crawling' + Upcoming UK Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
432 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
240 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
178 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
176 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
367 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
917 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1091 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Cale presents "Night Crawling," his first new music since 2020 when he released the single, "Lazy Day,"and collaborated with Kelly Lee Owens on "Corner of My Sky.""Night Crawling" is a taste of much more to come from Cale, and precedes his upcoming UK tour, which includes his first performances since pre-pandemic. Cale wrote "Night Crawling" with a nod to 70's NYC pre-disco, recalling times when he and David Bowie would traverse the city at night. Throughout the track, Cale layers his inimitable vocals with a skipping beat and hovering bass. As it expands, it becomes nearly danceable with jockeying percussion and whirs of synth. Cale played nearly every instrument on the track, aside from additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals by Dustin Boyer, and it was mixed by Seven Davis, Jr.. The accompanying video, animated by Mickey Miles, visualizes the song's vibrant sounds with colorful, retro animation.

Cale further explains: "It's been a helluva past 2 years and I'm glad to finally share a glimpse of what's coming ahead. There was this period around mid-late 70s when David and I would run into each other in NY. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we'd end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn't keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together! One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together. When I wrote 'Night Crawling,' it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we'd have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it's a logical impossibility."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0124640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025460720062256 secs