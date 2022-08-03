|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
A New Era Of Hip-Hop: How Underrated Music Group Is Bridging The Gap Between US And Dutch Music Markets
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
432 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
240 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
178 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
176 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
367 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
917 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1091 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Chad Lawson Inspires Today's Youth To Discover The Healing Powers Of Classical Music With "Fields Of Forever" Single And Music Video
Celebrate The Summer Of Marley With A Brand New Animated Music Video For Bob Marley & The Wailers "Could You Be Loved"
Genre-Defying Artist Cris Hodges Conjures 'Black Hole Magic' On Debut Solo Album Due 10/7; Reveals "Devil In Charge" Anime Music Video
Barry Manilow Announces Music Teacher Award To Coincide With His Summer Arena Tour 'Manilow: Hits 2022'
Jessie Ware New Track 'Free Yourself', Written By Jessie With Coffee Clarence Jr, Produced By Stuart Price Out Today
Fast-Rising Country Artist Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Taste Of Heartfelt Country "On A Different Night" Out Now
Rhett McLaughlin (Good Mythical Morning) Announces Solo Country Project, James And The Shame; Reveals First Single "Believe Me"
Billboard-charting Father And Son, Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards (july 2022) In Los Angeles