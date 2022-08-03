Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 03/08/2022

Potter's Daughter To Release New EP "Weighted Keys" On August 19, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Art Rock/Prog Folk artist Potter's Daughter (Dyanne Potter Voegtlin) to release the EP "Weighted Keys" on August 19, 2022! The EP will be released by MRR and available both digitally, and as a CD.

Potter's Daughter released their debut album, "The Blind Side," in August 2018. In 2019 they released two singles; "Blood and Water," featuring Annie Haslam (Renaissance) as guest artist, and the holiday single, "This Winter's Child," which was composed for the "MRR Holiday" album. In 2020, they released the EP, "Casually Containing Rage," and in 2021, they released the single, "Pyrrha's Song" (featuring drummer Jimmy Keegan), for Nick Katona's project, Troubleshooting Pandora's Box.

Last year, Dyanne and bassist/producer Jan Christiana formed the band, Octarine Sky, and released their debut album, "Close to Nearby," which featured Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Amit Chatterjee.

Now, "Weighted Keys," by Potter's Daughter, is a compilation of renditions of three songs which were dear to Dyanne during three different phases of her life:

1. "Night of the Swallow" - a semi-acoustic version of Kate Bush's dramatic song from her album, "The Dreaming" (from Dyanne's time in NYC, when she first discovered Kate Bush)

2. "Catherine" - a solo piano rendition of Tom Kelly's elegant song from his album, "Spinning Through Eternity" (from the present time, in honor of Nickie Harte Kelly and the entire prog community who so warmly welcomed Potter's Daughter and Octarine Sky)

3. "That Song About the Midway" - a semi-acoustic version of Joni Mitchell's beautiful song from her 1969 album, "Clouds." (Dyanne first heard the song at age 16, right after joining her first professional band, and has loved the song since)

1. Night of the Swallow (Kate Bush)
Dyanne Potter Voegtlin - piano, keyboards, vocals
Jan Christiana - bass, percussion

2. Catherine (Tom Kelly)
Dyanne Potter Voegtlin - piano

3. That Song About the Midway (Joni Mitchell)
Dyanne Potter Voegtlin - piano, keyboards, vocals
Jan Christiana - bass, guitar, percussion

Tracks 1 and 3: Recorded at Euphoria Labs, Recording Engineer: Jan Christiana
Track 2: Recorded at SI Studios, Recording Engineer: Joseph "Wiggy" Wegleski

Mixing Engineer: Jan Christiana
Mastering Engineer: Tom Borthwick
Album Cover Art: Pink Glasses Girl by Joe Ganech used with permission
Produced by Jan Christiana

Amazon: amzn.to/2qsUdKn
Bandcamp: bit.ly/2Mqk1PM
CD Baby: bit.ly/33JPG4E
iTunes: apple.co/2P1hTQm
Spotify: spoti.fi/35O57uo

Further Information Can Be Found At:
Website: https://pottersdaughterband.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PottersDaughterBand/
MRR Artist Profile: https://mrrmusic.com/potters-daughter/






