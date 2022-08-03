"American Patriot" Natasha Owens To Appear At CPAC Texas On August 4, 2022





For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Natasha Owens, a rising star in the conservative movement, will make an appearance at CPAC Texas on August 4th alongside former President Donald J. Trump, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sarah Palin, and many more. CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.Owens will open the 4-day conference with a performance of the National Anthem, and will also take the stage to perform songs from her new studio album, American Patriot - available now on all major platforms. VIP Guests will receive CD's of the new album in their registration bags."Seth Godin once said, 'Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work,'" says Owens. "Over the years, CPAC has given a platform to some of the best leadership of our lifetime; starting in 1974 with Ronald Reagan giving the inaugural keynote speech. I am so honored to not only step foot on the CPAC stage, but to be able to hold a microphone and sing about the greatness of our country."For the occasion, Owens enlisted fashion designer Desi Allinger of Desi Designs Couture to create a custom "Mean Tweets 2024" dress. Allinger first made headlines in 2019 when pop singer Joy Villa wore her "Build the Wall" and "Trump 2020" custom gowns on the GRAMMY Awards red carpets in 2019 and 2020.With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The new album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as "America First," a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The new collection of songs also includes "Freedom Is The Song," "Prayer For America," and the soaring ballad, "Broad Stripes, Bright Stars," as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: "God Bless America," "My Country, 'Tis Of Thee," "America The Beautiful," "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless The U.S.A."Owens made headlines over the July 4th weekend with digital billboards promoting the album release "flying over enemy territory" in New York City's Times Square. The unapologetic patriot has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago and a main stage appearance at CPAC 2022 in Orlando. She also performed for nearly 50,000 at this year's Hero's Honor Festival alongside Toby Keith and Craig Morgan.Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music's most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.American Patriot was produced for Nashville-based record label Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin. A portion of all proceeds from the new album will go to support organizations that directly invest in our veterans and American heroes.American Patriot is available now: https://ffm.to/patriotFor more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.



