DOMi & JD Beck Release Their Debut Album 'Not Tight'





Following their sold-out shows at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in NYC last month, DOMi & JD BECK will be performing at the Napa Valley festival this weekend. Last week the band made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an incredible performance of "TAKE A CHANCE" featuring .Paak. Watch them perform "WHATUP" live at VEVO, and don't miss the unforgettable official videos for "TAKE CHANCE" and "SMiLE."



See what the critics have been saying about DOMi & JD BECK:

"bold, bizarre and intriguing - just as every great new band ought to be."—NME

"Ambitious and accessible, fearless and endearingly freaky"—The Guardian

"a duo of virtuosic post-jazz Zoomers who seem to have leaped out of a cartoon, and whose wow factor is suited to the small screen... Redolent of lounge, '70s fusion, trip-hop and breakbeat, this LP offers [a] nonstop dopamine drip..."—New York Times

"Since they first started breaking the internet with their hyperarticulate strain of beat music, DOMi and JD BECK have gradually burrowed their way into the jazz mainstream. Or maybe it's that the mainstream has sidled up to them? However you want to put it, there's no doubt that DOMi, the ponytailed keyboard savant born Domitille Degalle and Beck, the mop-headed drum virtuoso are now turning heads beyond the funhouse perimeter of viral stardom."—NPR Music

"The future is here. DOMi & JD BECK are two jazz prodigies signed to Anderson .Paak's Apeshit label, who are starting to build some serious buzz... they infuse child-like fun into complete and utter mastery of their instruments and it's them who will surely continue to spread the gospel of real next-level jazz music to future generations."—UPROXX



The track listing for NOT TiGHT is as follows:

LOUNA'S iNTRO

WHATUP

SMiLE

BOWLiNG (feat. Thundercat)

NOT TiGHT

TWO SHRiMPS (feat. Mac DeMarco)

U DON'T HAVE TO ROB ME

MOON (feat. Herbie Hancock)

DUKE

TAKE A CHANCE (feat. Anderson .Paak)

SPACE MOUNTAiN

PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)

WHOA (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

SNiFF

THANK U



Before now, if you wanted to learn about DOMi & JD BECK—the internet's most hyped jazz duo—you had to visit their website, click a rat playing saxophone, and read a story about a 12-year-old physicist (DOMi Louna) and a 6-year-old sheep investigator (JD Beck). Let's fix that. "My philosophy of life is don't take shit too seriously," says DOMi Louna, born Domitille Degalle. And that's fair. But the vibrant world she and her collaborator have given us demands exploration.



They would reveal a bit more on their Instagram profiles, via clips of their jams, with JD on a simple drum kit and DOMi Louna on MIDI keys. She favors sounds that evoke '70s jazz fusion and the colorful blips of 2000s Pokémon soundtracks, while he tunes and plays his snare in ways that can sound electronic, channeling IDM and boom bap. Sometimes they're stuffed into a bathroom and sometimes the drums are muffled by pretzels stacked on the hi-hat, or toilet paper tossed on the snare. Their music finds both humor and greatness in harmonic complexity and rhythmic shiftiness, abruptly adopting and ditching tempos, toying with time signatures, and sneaking extra beats into bridges.



The collaboration began under silly circumstances. DOMi Louna was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory; JD, four years her junior, had gigged since grade school around his hometown, Dallas—first in producer Jah-Born's band where he duetted with MPC beatmakers and DJs spinning Dilla. In 2018, they were both invited to join an ensemble performing at the



