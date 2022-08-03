Saint Christopher Shares "Crashing" Single





Vulnerability is the greatest strength we have." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saint Christopher - the project of Los Angeles musician Christopher Kalil (formerly of Arms Akimbo) - shares "Crashing," the newest single off his debut LP, Pop Shit, due October 7, 2022. He will also be releasing more music over the coming months, ahead of the album's release.On his new single, Chris wrote:"Falling for someone is great...Until it's not.One day you're riding the high into the clouds& the next you're headed face-first for the pavement.But choosing to be vulnerable despite the risks is worth celebrating.We're all looking to find a bit of ourselves in everyone, and, if you embrace thechaos of love, you just might find it.Crashing is all about getting ahead of yourself, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time,taking a big swing and missing, and failing with the best intentions.So, keep at it.Vulnerability is the greatest strength we have."



