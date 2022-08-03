Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 03/08/2022

Saint Christopher Shares "Crashing" Single

Saint Christopher Shares "Crashing" Single

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
438 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
242 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
180 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
181 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
371 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
920 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
562 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1094 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saint Christopher - the project of Los Angeles musician Christopher Kalil (formerly of Arms Akimbo) - shares "Crashing," the newest single off his debut LP, Pop Shit, due October 7, 2022. He will also be releasing more music over the coming months, ahead of the album's release.

On his new single, Chris wrote:

"Falling for someone is great...
Until it's not.

One day you're riding the high into the clouds
& the next you're headed face-first for the pavement.

But choosing to be vulnerable despite the risks is worth celebrating.

We're all looking to find a bit of ourselves in everyone, and, if you embrace the
chaos of love, you just might find it.

Crashing is all about getting ahead of yourself, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time,
taking a big swing and missing, and failing with the best intentions.

So, keep at it.
Vulnerability is the greatest strength we have."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0124741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032269954681396 secs