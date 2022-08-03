The Allman Family Revival Tour Returns To Beacon Theatre





Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the Allman Family Revival Tour, celebrating the life and music of Gregg Allman, will return to the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 2 at 8:00PM. Led by Gregg Allman's son Devon Allman, the evening includes performances from a variety of musicians including The Devon Allman Project; Dickey Betts' son Duane Betts; Donavon Frankenreiter; Luther Dickinson; Ivan Neville; Ian Neville; Tony Hall; Maggie Rose; Jimmy Hall; Larry McCray; Alex Orbison and the River Kittens. Dumpstaphunk will open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10:00AM.

"We are in the 6th year of saluting my dad's music and life for the Allman Family Revival," said Devon Allman. "But it's reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It's galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It's continuing a tradition of feel based music and it's an honor to put these shows on. At the end of the day, I feel it's way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny's worth. I know he's tickled that we celebrate him."

Originally devised as a one-off show to commemorate Gregg Allman's 70th birthday in 2017, The Allman Family Revival has now performed at venues across the country, including in 2019 and 2021 at The Beacon - the Allman Brothers "home" and where the Allman Brothers Band played an impressive 238 times, making them the band with the most performances ever at the venue.

Tickets for the December 2 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, August 6 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.




