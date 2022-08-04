Bryan Adams To Release Super Deluxe Version Of Latest Studio Album 'So Happy It Hurts'





14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 28th, acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts. This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:Classic (Parts 1&2) - a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching.Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songsSo Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songsSo Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD TracklistingDisc 11. So Happy It Hurts2. Never Gonna Rain3. You Lift Me Up4. I've Been Looking For You5. Always Have, Always Will6. On The Road7. Kick Ass8. I Ain't Worth Shit Without You9. Let's Do This10. Just Like Me, Just Like You11. Just About Gone12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My LifeDisc 213. Summer of '6914. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You15. Run To You16. Heaven17. Can't Stop This Thing We Started18. Cuts Like A Knife19. Please Forgive Me20. Straight From The Heart21. When You're Gone (ft. Melanie C)22. Here I Am23. Back To You24. Have You Ever Really Loved A WomanClassic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting1. Summer of '692. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You3. Run To You4. Heaven5. Can't Stop This Thing We Started6. Cuts Like A Knife7. Please Forgive Me8. Straight From The Heart9. Hidin From Love10. When You're Gone (ft. Melanie C)11. Here I Am12. When You Love Someone13. Back To You14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman



