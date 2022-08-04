Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 04/08/2022

Bryan Adams To Release Super Deluxe Version Of Latest Studio Album 'So Happy It Hurts'

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
436 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
241 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
179 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
179 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
369 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
919 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1093 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 28th, acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts. This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:

Classic (Parts 1&2) - a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching.
Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songs
So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD Tracklisting
Disc 1
1. So Happy It Hurts
2. Never Gonna Rain
3. You Lift Me Up
4. I've Been Looking For You
5. Always Have, Always Will
6. On The Road
7. Kick Ass
8. I Ain't Worth Shit Without You
9. Let's Do This
10. Just Like Me, Just Like You
11. Just About Gone
12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life

Disc 2
13. Summer of '69
14. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
15. Run To You
16. Heaven
17. Can't Stop This Thing We Started
18. Cuts Like A Knife
19. Please Forgive Me
20. Straight From The Heart
21. When You're Gone (ft. Melanie C)
22. Here I Am
23. Back To You
24. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting
1. Summer of '69
2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
3. Run To You
4. Heaven
5. Can't Stop This Thing We Started
6. Cuts Like A Knife
7. Please Forgive Me
8. Straight From The Heart
9. Hidin From Love
10. When You're Gone (ft. Melanie C)
11. Here I Am
12. When You Love Someone
13. Back To You
14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0140059 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036418437957764 secs