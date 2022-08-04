The 1975 Release New Single 'Happiness' And North American Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 1975 today release 'Happiness' - the second track from their highly anticipated forthcoming album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.
'Happiness' follows remarkable comeback single 'Part Of The Band', which Pitchfork lauded as "the kind of grand, playful pop song that only this band could pull off" and found NME praising the "fearlessness that sees The 1975 unafraid to rip up their own rule book".
Both tracks will feature on 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band's fifth studio album, released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com.
In support of 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band have also announced details of their forthcoming North American tour; The 1975 'At Their Very Best'.
The newly announced tour dates will see the band play across North America
throughout November and December , including shows at New York's legendary Madison Square
Garden and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are available via fan presale from Monday 8th August, with tickets available for general sale on Friday 12th August.
Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.
The band's previous album, 2020's 'Notes On A Conditional Form', became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, landing at No. 1 in Australia too. The band were named NME's 'Band of the Decade' in 2020 after being crowned 'Best Group' at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 & 2019. Their third studio album, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', also won 'Mastercard British Album of the Year' at the 2019 ceremony.
The 1975 will make their live comeback as the headliners of Japan's biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, taking place in Tokyo and Osaka on 20th & 21st August.
The 1975 'At Their Very Best' North America
2022 Tour Dates:
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust
CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona
Capital Festival
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles
Ballroom
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Tracklist:
1. The 1975
2. Happiness
3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)
4. Part Of The Band
5. Oh Caroline
6. I'm In Love With You
7. All I Need To Hear
8. Wintering
9. Human Too
10. About You
11. When We Are Together