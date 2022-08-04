The 1975 Release New Single 'Happiness' And North American Tour Dates



11. When We Are Together New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 1975 today release 'Happiness' - the second track from their highly anticipated forthcoming album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.'Happiness' follows remarkable comeback single 'Part Of The Band', which Pitchfork lauded as "the kind of grand, playful pop song that only this band could pull off" and found NME praising the "fearlessness that sees The 1975 unafraid to rip up their own rule book".Both tracks will feature on 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band's fifth studio album, released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com.In support of 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band have also announced details of their forthcoming North American tour; The 1975 'At Their Very Best'.The newly announced tour dates will see the band play across North America throughout November and December , including shows at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are available via fan presale from Monday 8th August, with tickets available for general sale on Friday 12th August.Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.The band's previous album, 2020's 'Notes On A Conditional Form', became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, landing at No. 1 in Australia too. The band were named NME's 'Band of the Decade' in 2020 after being crowned 'Best Group' at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 & 2019. Their third studio album, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', also won 'Mastercard British Album of the Year' at the 2019 ceremony.The 1975 will make their live comeback as the headliners of Japan's biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, taking place in Tokyo and Osaka on 20th & 21st August.The 1975 'At Their Very Best' North America 2022 Tour Dates:Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaFri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenWed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage PavilionThu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The AnthemSat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaSun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal AuditoriumTue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU TheatreWed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music HallThu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterSun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital FestivalWed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreFri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin HotelsSat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreMon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia ForumTue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumThu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterFri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU TheaterThu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer ArenaSat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles BallroomMon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaFri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATIONSat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center​​'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Tracklist:1. The 19752. Happiness3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)4. Part Of The Band5. Oh Caroline6. I'm In Love With You7. All I Need To Hear8. Wintering9. Human Too10. About You11. When We Are Together



