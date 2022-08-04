Preston Reed To Offer Online Concert Friday





"Remarkable…. Mesmerising…" UNCUT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Preston Reed, one of the world's most influential and innovative guitarists of the past three decades, will offer a free concert at 5 p.m. BST Friday, Aug. 5 from his studio in Scotland. To attend, follow this link https://fb.me/e/5BkvzjQGi, Attendees do not have to be on Facebook or Youtube to join.Reed invented integrated percussive guitar playing in the late 1980's, revolutionising the way the acoustic guitar is played and inspiring generations of musicians around the world. Employing multi-voiced grooves, polyrhythmic percussion and story-telling compositions, his visionary approach exploits the orchestral potential of the acoustic guitar as a solo instrument. He has been called "the world's most gifted guitarist" by Total Guitar Magazine and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ards International Guitar Festival.A native of Armonk, NY, Reed lives in Scotland and is working on a new album. Since 1979 he has released 17 critically-acclaimed albums of his original music including the recent ballad anthology What You Don't See. He has toured on six continents and performed at events such as TEDGlobal, the video of which has over 5 million views. His music was used in the Ken Burns baseball documentary film The Tenth Inning. His teaching experience includes The Swannanoa Gathering, where he taught Kaki King, a master class and concert at Berklee College of Music, and his own week-long workshops in Scotland, attended by many over the years including Ed Sheeran.This is the third in a series of free concerts Reed is offering to the public via YoutTube and Facebook. For more information on Reed, visit www.prestonreed.com, or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/prestonreed/ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrestonReedMusic. and on Twitter at @prestonreed"… widely thought of as the world's most gifted guitarist" Total Guitar"Spectacular… the best one-man show this reviewer has seen since BruceSpringsteen… A terrific performer" The Irish Independent"Remarkable…. Mesmerising…" UNCUT



