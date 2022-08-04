Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 04/08/2022

Lorna Shore Announces 'The Pain Remains Headline Tour'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LORNA SHORE announces The Pain Remains North American headline tour today. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21st in Philly and wrapping on November 20th in Montreal.

VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.

General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5th at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT.
"We are excited to celebrate the release our new album 'Pain Remains' across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember," states LORNA SHORE guitarist Adam De Micco.

Pre-orders for Pain Remains, which is set for release on October 14th via Century Media Records, are available starting today in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. See below for a list of all the various formats.

Before LORNA SHORE hits the road for their North American headline tour, the band will be in Europe for a handful of summer festivals, a tour with Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps and co-headline dates with Tesseract. See below for a full list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

LORNA SHORE Tour Dates
06.08.22 (SE) Rättvik - Dalhalla Brinner
10.08.22 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault
12.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Open Air
13.08.22 (UK) Catton Hall - Bloodstock Open Air
19.08.22 (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze
20.08.22 (DE) Trier - Summerblast Festival
21.08.22 (FR) Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival

Co-Headline European Shows w/TESSERACT
05.08.22 (NO) Oslo - Parkteateret - SOLD OUT!
07.08.22 (DK) Copenhagen - Pumpehuset - SOLD OUT!
09.08.22 (PL) Warsaw - Proxima
15.08.22 (DE) München - Backstage
16.08.22 (CH) Lyss - Kulturfabrik

Parkway Drive European Tour 2022 w/While She Sleeps
09.09.22 (DE) Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
10.09.22 (CZ) Prague - Forum Karlin
12.09.22 (BE) Brussels - Forest National
13.09.22 (LUX) Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal
14.09.22 (DE) Frankfurt - Festhalle
16.09.22 (CH) Zürich - Samsung Hall
17.09.22 (DE) Munich - Olympiahalle
18.09.22 (AT) Vienna - Stadthalle
20.09.22 (DE) Berlin - Velodrom
21.09.22 (DE) Hamburg - Barclays Arena
23.09.22 (NL) Amsterdam - AFAS Live
24.09.22 (DE) Dortmund - Westfalenhalle
25.09.22 (DE) Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle
27.09.22 (FR) Paris - Zenith
30.09.22 (UK) London - Alexandra Palace
01.10.22 (UK) Manchester - AO Arena
02.10.22 (UK) Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
03.10.22 (UK) Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

The Pain Remains Tour
October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
October 22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
October 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
October 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
October 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
October 28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
October 29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
November 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
November 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
November 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
November 6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
November 8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 12 - Denver, CO - Summit
November 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
November 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
November 17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
November 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral






