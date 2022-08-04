Lorna Shore Announces 'The Pain Remains Headline Tour'





November 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LORNA SHORE announces The Pain Remains North American headline tour today. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21st in Philly and wrapping on November 20th in Montreal.VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5th at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT."We are excited to celebrate the release our new album 'Pain Remains' across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember," states LORNA SHORE guitarist Adam De Micco.Pre-orders for Pain Remains, which is set for release on October 14th via Century Media Records, are available starting today in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. See below for a list of all the various formats.Before LORNA SHORE hits the road for their North American headline tour, the band will be in Europe for a handful of summer festivals, a tour with Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps and co-headline dates with Tesseract. See below for a full list of the band's upcoming tour dates.LORNA SHORE Tour Dates06.08.22 (SE) Rättvik - Dalhalla Brinner10.08.22 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault12.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Open Air13.08.22 (UK) Catton Hall - Bloodstock Open Air19.08.22 (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze20.08.22 (DE) Trier - Summerblast Festival21.08.22 (FR) Saint-Nolff - Motocultor FestivalCo-Headline European Shows w/TESSERACT05.08.22 (NO) Oslo - Parkteateret - SOLD OUT!07.08.22 (DK) Copenhagen - Pumpehuset - SOLD OUT!09.08.22 (PL) Warsaw - Proxima15.08.22 (DE) München - Backstage16.08.22 (CH) Lyss - Kulturfabrik Parkway Drive European Tour 2022 w/While She Sleeps09.09.22 (DE) Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena10.09.22 (CZ) Prague - Forum Karlin12.09.22 (BE) Brussels - Forest National13.09.22 (LUX) Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal14.09.22 (DE) Frankfurt - Festhalle16.09.22 (CH) Zürich - Samsung Hall17.09.22 (DE) Munich - Olympiahalle18.09.22 (AT) Vienna - Stadthalle20.09.22 (DE) Berlin - Velodrom21.09.22 (DE) Hamburg - Barclays Arena23.09.22 (NL) Amsterdam - AFAS Live24.09.22 (DE) Dortmund - Westfalenhalle25.09.22 (DE) Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle27.09.22 (FR) Paris - Zenith30.09.22 (UK) London - Alexandra Palace01.10.22 (UK) Manchester - AO Arena02.10.22 (UK) Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena03.10.22 (UK) Cardiff - Motorpoint ArenaThe Pain Remains TourOctober 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsOctober 22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy TheatreOctober 23 - Worcester, MA - The PalladiumOctober 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundstageOctober 25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood TheatreOctober 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleOctober 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)October 28 - Tampa, FL - The OrpheumOctober 29 - Orlando, FL - The AbbeyOctober 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music HallNovember 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event CenterNovember 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea TheaterNovember 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile TheaterNovember 5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720November 6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading PostNovember 8 - Seattle, WA - El CorazonNovember 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne TheatreNovember 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexNovember 12 - Denver, CO - SummitNovember 13 - Lawrence, KS - The BottleneckNovember 15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom LoungeNovember 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's HallNovember 17 - Cleveland, OH - House of BluesNovember 18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian TheatreNovember 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert TheatreNovember 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral



