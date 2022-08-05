Tripov Release An Easy Song After Viral In Indonesia



youtu.be/Pc8R5Y3C7CY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A Band from Indonesia, Tripov, who previously re-released a collaborative single with Agung Hapsah (eevnxx), ranked on Spotify Indonesia's Viral 50 for 3 weeks, and also have a trending music video on Youtube Indonesia, is currently releasing their latest single " So Easy ". The song can be heard here: https://sndo.ffm.to/yqkzkox So Easy " is brought to life with an eye-catching visual, directed by Esther Asher - watch it below:In this video, you will see simple visuals with a play of colors and interesting visual compositions. " So Easy " was produced entirely by Tripov independently and written by its members Evan Asher, Jilie Kezia, and Yoga Bagaspati.With the style of Pop - R&B music inspired by "Sun Rai - San Francisco Street", you will enjoy this music to accompany your vacation trip or relax in the afternoon. So far, the lyrics of the chorus of this song are very catchy and very pleasant to sing together. The hook produced by the guitar also attracts listeners to enjoy the music. It is equipped with a relaxing drum accompaniment providing a comfortable space to accompany this song.2 months ago, they were invited to several major radio stations in the capital city of Jakarta, such as Prambors and Mustang. Tripov stated that they will release their song, " So Easy ", a part of their first album which will be coming soon.Hi, we are TRIPOV!It's been a big adventure for us this past year.So many of our wildest dreams came true this year and we are very gratefullllllll for everyone's help to make it happen.We've met a lot of amazing people in the music industry from the first day we released our first single until our fourth one. It's been a humbling experience for us and we appreciate all the opportunities these songs have given us.It's always been our dream to bring new experiences to our fans and listeners. Since our last single reached 1 million streams we are thrilled to keep doing what we are doing right now.We are going to keep releasing brand new singles in the next few months while we are preparing for our new album! (seriously, we are so excited to share this with you!) Because of our combined musical taste and a lot of love for many music and artists, we will create something a bit different than any other band.Even though some people said that our music genre is R&B. But we don't really think so. (Feel free to let us know your thoughts about our music! :DIn conclusion, we believe in expressing our true and authentic selves through our love of music. Don't you (yes you) agree?Please keep cheering on us, so we can share more music and inspire new and fresh ideas in people around us!youtu.be/phTeA8CAQogyoutu.be/Pc8R5Y3C7CY



