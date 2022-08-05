Lisa Unique, Rick Live & Soraya Vivian Brand New Single "Play The Game"





flexfm.co.uk/artist/rick-live New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new original track coming from DJ, Producer Lisa Unique teaming up with Producer Rick Live and the rich vocal talents of Soraya Vivian is an eminent English House Singer & Songwriter, ´Fierce Dance Diva´, Brand Ambassador and Broadcast Media Presenter.The Track titled "Play The Game" is out on August 5th 2022 via DeeVu Records.www.facebook.com/SorayaVivianMusicwww.instagram.com/sorayavivian/?hl=enwww.beatport.com/artist/lisa-unique/58342/releaseswww.beatport.com/release/play-the-game-extended-mix/3803203flexfm.co.uk/artist/rick-live



