News
Pop / Rock 05/08/2022

Lisa Unique, Rick Live & Soraya Vivian Brand New Single "Play The Game"

Lisa Unique, Rick Live & Soraya Vivian Brand New Single "Play The Game"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new original track coming from DJ, Producer Lisa Unique teaming up with Producer Rick Live and the rich vocal talents of Soraya Vivian is an eminent English House Singer & Songwriter, ´Fierce Dance Diva´, Brand Ambassador and Broadcast Media Presenter.

The Track titled "Play The Game" is out on August 5th 2022 via DeeVu Records.

www.facebook.com/SorayaVivianMusic
www.instagram.com/sorayavivian/?hl=en
www.beatport.com/artist/lisa-unique/58342/releases
www.beatport.com/release/play-the-game-extended-mix/3803203
flexfm.co.uk/artist/rick-live






