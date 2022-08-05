Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 05/08/2022

Sommers & Mr Jeff Present New Single Titled ''Mykonos''

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ''Mykonos'' is a sure fire, highly infectious, Summer orientated, hook driven, tribal/tech house inspired, peak time groover to rattle the global dance floors to the very core of their very foundations with just one spin!

This is undoubtedly a very dark, super percussive rallying call created by the creatively gifted, London based, Brazilian, production family trio who go by the name of SOMMERS! This unique call to arms from the very depths of the clubbing underground, by the chief head honcho Mr Jeff MC who is unashamedly the self proclaimed king of Mykonos and all that he surveys on the crazy, hedonistic Greek islands.

The proclamations are strong from the outset as Mr Jeff's uber resonant and indeed commanding vocals focus the minds from the outset as the track wastes no time in zoning on its core objective, which is to get the dancing feet moving as one and as soon as Mr Jeff's tribal chanting hook works its way through the twisting grooves this hot Summer record has captured your soul like only tribal/tech house can and what a rush it is too!

''Mykonos'' is guaranteed to put you under it's sinister spell from the very outset and results of this dance floor BANGER will have you stunned into absolute mesmeric pleasure, thus urging your spirit to fall in line with its seductive powers of control.

Visualiser: https://youtu.be/o1gTMyk5cn4
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3nvjMFfYBuVYTkP77hPGsY

https://www.facebook.com/nolandrecords
https://www.instagram.com/nolandrecords
https://twitter.com/nolandrecs
https://soundcloud.com/nolandrecords
https://www.facebook.com/sommerslive
https://www.instagram.com/sommerslive
https://twitter.com/sommerslive
https://soundcloud.com/sommerslive






