Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/08/2022

"Hands" By Dianna Debuts As #4 Most Added Song On Mainstream A/C Radio This Week

"Hands" By Dianna Debuts As #4 Most Added Song On Mainstream A/C Radio This Week

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
194 entries in 23 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
454 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
249 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
188 entries in 21 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
380 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
928 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
568 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1103 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña's song "Hands" had an impressive debut at Mainstream A/C radio this week. It was the Mediabase A/C #4 Most Added overall for the week of 8/1, putting Dianña alongside major artists including Sia, Kate Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, Harry Styles, Richard Marx, Joan Jett and Lizzo. The strong opening week landed "Hands" on both the Mediabase A/C chart at #78 and the BDS/Billboard A/C chart at #73.

Hands comes on the heels of Dianña's previous release, "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man," which offers a poignant look back at some of the events that have shaped her life. She also hit the charts in 2022 with a novelty song, "Calm Down Karen," which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, "Andale Yeehaw," was released in late 2018.

Check out "Hands" on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn
Check out "Hands on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/diannacountry/hands
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135701 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031609535217285 secs