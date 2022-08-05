"Hands" By Dianna Debuts As #4 Most Added Song On Mainstream A/C Radio This Week





Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña's song " Hands " had an impressive debut at Mainstream A/C radio this week. It was the Mediabase A/C #4 Most Added overall for the week of 8/1, putting Dianña alongside major artists including Sia, Kate Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, Harry Styles, Richard Marx, Joan Jett and Lizzo. The strong opening week landed " Hands " on both the Mediabase A/C chart at #78 and the BDS/Billboard A/C chart at #73.Hands comes on the heels of Dianña's previous release, "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man," which offers a poignant look back at some of the events that have shaped her life. She also hit the charts in 2022 with a novelty song, "Calm Down Karen," which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, "Andale Yeehaw," was released in late 2018.Check out " Hands " on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwnCheck out "Hands on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/diannacountry/handsConnect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry



