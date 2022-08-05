Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 05/08/2022

ABBA Gold 30th Anniversary

ABBA Gold 30th Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ABBA GOLD was first released on September 21, 1992. With more than 32 million sales worldwide, ABBA Gold has emerged as the group's all-time greatest success. As the 2nd highest selling album of all time in the UK, it has spent over 1055 weeks on the Official UK album chart making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100.

Including 19 of ABBAs biggest hits like "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take A Chance On Me", "Mamma Mia" and "The Winner Takes It All" to mention a few it has become a staple amongst fans for three decades.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, ABBA Gold will be released on the following formats on 23rd September:
BRAND NEW - 2LP Picture Disc: heavyweight vinyl, housed in die-cut gatefold sleeve
BRAND NEW - Gold Cassette, also available on black cassette
Gold 2LP: gold 2 x 180g vinyl, previously available
Brand new limited-edition ABBA merch items will also be available to pre-order from selected stores.
Look out for further anniversary updates from ABBA in the coming months, as well as the continuing lyric video series on YouTube.






