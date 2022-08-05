Chase Matthew Adds 10 New Dates To Sold-Out "Born For This" Headline Tour





Matthew, one of country's hottest newcomers, just released a video for the fan favorite, "Still Got My Truck" (out today 8.4), a heartbreak anthem from his 'Born for This' album.

With more than 1.5 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900k followers across social media, this breakout newcomer is quickly making waves by way of his infectious personality, rowdy live performances, and relatable music, which tackles all aspects of life — from heartfelt ballads and rousing party anthems to autobiographical tracks about family and the struggles that come with independently building a career as a musician.

With more new music — and some even bigger news — expected to arrive this fall, fans can keep up with what's to come from Chase Matthew by visiting chasematthew.com.



Chase Matthew Upcoming Tour Dates:

5-Aug | JJ's Live | Fayetteville, AR

6-Aug | Mississippi Coliseum | Jackson, MI

9-Aug | Full Throttle Saloon| Vale, SD

13-Aug | The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson | Maryville, TN

14-Aug | The Landing at The Boathouse | Myrtle Beach, SC

18-Aug | Delmar Hall | St. Louis, MO

19-Aug | Iowa

20-Aug | Illinois

24-Aug | Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA

25-Aug | Manchester

26-Aug | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN

2-Sep | Barbour County Fair | Philippi, WV

8-Sep | Variety Playhouse | Atlanta, GA

9-Sep | Coyote Joe's | Charlotte, NC

10-Sep | The

16-Sep | Washington County Fairgrounds | Abingdon, VA

17-Sep | The Banana Festival | Fulton, KY

23-Sep | Skydeck on Broadway | Nashville, TN

15-Oct | Golden Sky 2022 | Sacramento, CA

13-Oct | Ponderosa Lounge | Portland, OR^*

14-Oct | The Rocky Tonk Saloon | Medford, OR^*

20-Oct | The Gem | Idaho Falls, ID*

21-Oct | The Newberry | Great Falls, MO*

22-Oct | Pub Station | Billings, MO*

23-Oct | The Original Bar and Nightclub | Minot, ND*

26-Oct | EPIC Event Center | Green Bay, WI*

27-Oct | St. Andrew's Hall | Detroit, MI*

28-Oct | The Jefferson | Jefferson, IN*

29-Oct | Madison County Fairgrounds | London, OH*

^Co-Headlining with Matt Stell

