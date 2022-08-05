Jack White Garners Six No 1 Chart Debuts & Second Top 10 Of 2022





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack White's second solo album of 2022 ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE - which includes the acclaimed singles "A Tip From You to Me," "If I Die Tomorrow," and "Love is Selfish" - has debuted at #9 on the Billboard Top 200, thus giving White his second top 10 album debut of 2022. ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE has also topped six different charts upon its release - #1 "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Americana/Folk Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Top Rock And Alternative Albums," "Vinyl Albums," and "Tastemaker Albums."This marks the fifth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new Jack White solo release. Internationally, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE debuted at #4 in the UK, #4 in Germany, #3 in Switzerland, #11 in Belgium, #6 in Ireland, and #9 in the Netherlands. The album also debuted at #2 on the UK Physical Album chart.ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE is available now on all formats, including standard black vinyl, CD, a limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download. Vinyl variants include a "Detroit Denim" independent record store exclusive version, "Tranquil Turquoise" in the Third Man Records web store, "Heavenly Eclipse" via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. White has also released a lyric video for "A Tip From You To Me" - the latest and third single from ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE.On the night before release date, White heralded the arrival of ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE with his second live performance of the year on CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leading his band through a captivating version of "If I Die Tomorrow," streaming now.White celebrated the release of ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE with a pair of exclusive in-store appearances in London - East London's Rough Trade East for an acoustic performance and signing as well as a sold-out show at Islington's intimate Union Chapel. The next day, he performed three separate solo acoustic sets at Third Man London's Blue Basement.The following week, White released a live video of ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE highlight "A Madman From Manhattan," taken from the Union Chapel show.Furthermore, to mark the album's release, select independent record stores in the US, EU, and the UK hosted listening parties for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE. A limited amount of custom-created, Jack White-inspired astragalomancy (divination dice and casting surface) sets and exclusive posters were made available with the purchase of the new album.White recently wrapped up the UK & European leg of his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, and headlined Japan's Fuji Rock Festival. Produced by Live Nation and hailed by Variety as simply "the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Show on Earth," a second North American headline run gets underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. Listen to the new album here:



