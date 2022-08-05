|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Foxies Share 'Overrated' Ahead Of Album Release
|
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
436 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
241 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
179 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
179 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
369 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
919 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1093 entries in 25 charts
