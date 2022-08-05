The Foxies Share 'Overrated' Ahead Of Album Release



They continued: "This song is an admittedly cynical look, but we believe it one hundred percent. This world we've created that revolves around your prowess online is a really easy way to be a flash in the pan, to get too much of a good thing. It's like a cake with too much sugar. It's TOO sweet. In a matter of days or weeks, you go from being an instant success or an exciting new toy, to being obsolete and overrated. Explosions, by nature, are loud and bright and quick. Even though that sounds fun and cool, we're looking for something that's going to last." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville power-trio The Foxies recently announced the September 23 release of their debut LP, Who Are You Now, Who Were You Then?.Today, the band is thrilled to share the third single from the album and its accompanying video, "Overrated," which examines the emptiness of seeking viral fame.The undeniably catchy new song follows on the heels of the already-released, euphoric "Headsweat" and cinematic "If Life Were a Movie." Their full-length debut is the sound of a band boldly embracing their wildest and most unpredictable impulses.The band is also excited to announce some upcoming U.S. tour dates, including a festival headlining stop in Knoxville, TN and an appearance at their native Nashville's local festival Live on the Green.Speaking on "Overrated," the band reflected on the song's themes: "This whole 'social media thing' is a tricky one because on one hand, it's so important to the arts and entertainment industry, but it seems poisonous to actual art... We didn't become musicians to be relevant, we became musicians because we love music and we love making stuff. The necessity of the social media/internet presence is enough to suck your soul if you go deep enough into it. During the heat of the pandemic, it really rocked our mental health because we weren't able to actually be onstage and share our music, so all of our energy went into what we were posting online. It felt contrived and meaningless."They continued: "This song is an admittedly cynical look, but we believe it one hundred percent. This world we've created that revolves around your prowess online is a really easy way to be a flash in the pan, to get too much of a good thing. It's like a cake with too much sugar. It's TOO sweet. In a matter of days or weeks, you go from being an instant success or an exciting new toy, to being obsolete and overrated. Explosions, by nature, are loud and bright and quick. Even though that sounds fun and cool, we're looking for something that's going to last."



