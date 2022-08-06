Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 06/08/2022

Bad Bunny, Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay & Tate McRae Join The Freedom Stage At Made In America 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What: The highly anticipated MADE IN AMERICA Festival returns this year for the 10th year of performances, boasting an incredible lineup. Since its inception, the can't-miss festival has brought the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love as a staple of Labor Day weekend.

With community central to the Made In America experience, the event has generated over $150 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012. This year Cause Village Powered by SHEIN, will return. Organizations for the 2022 Cause Village focus on an array of causes, ranging from animal welfare, arts & culture, criminal & social justice reform, education, environmental conservation, health & wellness, and voter rights, and more.

Who: GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson and Becca Hanna join headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator and performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro

When:
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Sunday, September 4, 2022

Where:
Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA

Ticket Purchase:
To purchase tickets for Made In America visit https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com/event/2j8jwpr3sonyytsj
For the latest on the "Made In America" Festival, visit www.madeinamericafest.com






