Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single "Girl Code"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
449 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
244 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
183 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
189 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
375 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
923 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
564 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1098 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-Winning Artist Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline Saturday After-Race Concert At #ABUDHABIGP
Better Noise Music Reveals Music Video For "The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)" Feat. Motley Crue, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills & From Ashes To New
New Artist Spotlight: Devin James Fry's Foray Into Electronica Is Producing Some Interesting Results With Recent Singles
Justin Peters Honors Grammy Winner, Country Music Hall Of Fame Multi-Instrumentalist Charlie McCoy On "Harmonica Heaven"
DJ Khaled Shares 'God Did' Album Release Date; DJ Khaled Will Also Release The First Single And Music Video "Staying Alive" (Ft. Drake & Lil Baby)