Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single "Girl Code"

Cartelli is currently in the studio working on her next project, slated for release later this year via Elektra Records. More details will be shared soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated 19-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli today unveiled her ethereal, guitar-driven single "Girl Code." Written by Cartelli shortly after moving to New York City, the song illustrates the night she met her current boyfriend. Produced by Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, James Bay), the track is out now on all streaming platforms, with the companion visualizer."I can't help but write revealing songs about my life, 'Girl Code' is a spilled secret about one of my favorite nights in New York City so far," Cartelli explained.Flaunting a skyscraping range, undeniable presence, and eloquent songcraft, Cartelli tells relatable stories without filter, but with a whole lot of finesse and fire, as evidenced on her stellar 2021 debut EP Based on a True Story and "Gemini," her dreamy, first-released single of 2022 and music video director﻿ial debut. In support of the new music, Cartelli is currently on tour supporting OneRepublic and Needtobreathe. Her leg of dates runs throughout the U.S. before wrapping in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 13. The trek also adds to Cartelli's impressive touring roster, which includes opening slots for both Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5. The full itinerary can be found with tickets available on her official website.At age 15, Cartelli's vocals captivated viewers nationwide when she was crowned the winner of Season 14 of NBC's The Voice (on Team Kelly) and emerged as the youngest champion in the show's history. Afterwards, she garnered a nomination at the People's Choice Awards, captivated audiences with stunning performances on the TODAY Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. Her fan-favorite track " If I Could " - co-penned with Ben Abraham (Demi Lovato, Sara Bareilles) - has also amassed over 15M+ global streams to date.Cartelli is currently in the studio working on her next project, slated for release later this year via Elektra Records. More details will be shared soon.



