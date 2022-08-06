Diplo Releases Deluxe Version Of New Album!





Diplo is to dive into the house music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots. The album features the Grammy-nominated "



Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to



The eleven-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and



Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel)

2. Make Me Believe (with Melé)

3. High Rise (featuring Amtrac and Leon Bridges)

4. Your Eyes (with RY X)

5. One By One (Extended) (Featuring Andhim and Elderbook)

6. Promises (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)

7. Right 2 Left (with Melé, featuring Busta Rhymes)

8. Humble (with Lil Yachty)

9. On My Mind (with SIDEPIECE)

10. Biturbo (with Raumakustik)

11. Don't Be Afraid (with Damian Lazarus, featuring Jungle)

12. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax)

13. Forget About Me (Nite Version) (with Aluna and Durante)

14. Make You Happy (with WhoMadeWho)

15. Fortress (with Joeski, featuring Rhye)

16. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire)

17. Looking For Me (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)



Disc 2

1. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel) (Acoustic)

2. High Rise (featuring Amtrac and Leon Bridges) (Major League Djz Remix)

3. Your Eyes (with RY X) (HIBELL Remix)

4. One By One (Featuring Andhim and Elderbook) (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)

5. Right 2 Left (with Melé, featuring Busta Rhymes) (AMÉMÉ Remix)

6. Humble (with Lil Yachty) (Jay Dunham Remix)

7. On My Mind (with SIDEPIECE) (Purple

8. Don't Be Afraid (with Damian Lazarus, featuring Jungle) (Soulwax Remix)

9. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax) (LP Giobbi Remix)

10. Forget About Me (with Aluna and Durante) (Nite Version) (DJ Seinfeld Remix)

11. Make You Happy (with WhoMadeWho) (Melle Brown Remix)

12. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire) (HoneyLuv Remix)

13. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel) (John Summit Remix)

14. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax) (Sebastian Ingrosso Remix)

15. Your Eyes (with RY X) (Barry Can't Swim Remix)"

16. Forget About Me (with Aluna and Durante) (Nite Version) (Andhim Remix)"

17. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire) (Kalabrese Troxler Alternative Mix - Edit

Diplo - Diplo (Deluxe) is out now on FFRR / Higher Ground.





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The deluxe album features three brand new tracks with Melé, Raumakustik and Joeski and an entire second disc comprised of 17 remixes by some of dance music's most revered names; Sofia Kourtesis, Purple Disco Machine, Soulwax, DJ Seinfeld, Seth Troxler and more.Diplo is to dive into the house music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots. The album features the Grammy-nominated " On My Mind " with SIDEPIECE, " Don't Forget My Love " with Miguel, which has 55M streams to date globally, with radio support on BBC Radio 1's A-list, Capital, Kiss FM, and " Looking For Me " and " Promises " with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax - classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide, as well as collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu). He continues to explore and champion genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and through his label, publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. Diplo headlining Radio 1 Ibiza this Friday 5th live on Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and iPlayer.The eleven-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning " Electricity " with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.Tracklist:Disc 11. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel)2. Make Me Believe (with Melé)3. High Rise (featuring Amtrac and Leon Bridges)4. Your Eyes (with RY X)5. One By One (Extended) (Featuring Andhim and Elderbook)6. Promises (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)7. Right 2 Left (with Melé, featuring Busta Rhymes)8. Humble (with Lil Yachty)9. On My Mind (with SIDEPIECE)10. Biturbo (with Raumakustik)11. Don't Be Afraid (with Damian Lazarus, featuring Jungle)12. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax)13. Forget About Me (Nite Version) (with Aluna and Durante)14. Make You Happy (with WhoMadeWho)15. Fortress (with Joeski, featuring Rhye)16. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire)17. Looking For Me (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)Disc 21. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel) (Acoustic)2. High Rise (featuring Amtrac and Leon Bridges) (Major League Djz Remix)3. Your Eyes (with RY X) (HIBELL Remix)4. One By One (Featuring Andhim and Elderbook) (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)5. Right 2 Left (with Melé, featuring Busta Rhymes) (AMÉMÉ Remix)6. Humble (with Lil Yachty) (Jay Dunham Remix)7. On My Mind (with SIDEPIECE) (Purple Disco Machine Remix)8. Don't Be Afraid (with Damian Lazarus, featuring Jungle) (Soulwax Remix)9. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax) (LP Giobbi Remix)10. Forget About Me (with Aluna and Durante) (Nite Version) (DJ Seinfeld Remix)11. Make You Happy (with WhoMadeWho) (Melle Brown Remix)12. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire) (HoneyLuv Remix)13. Don't Forget My Love (with Miguel) (John Summit Remix)14. Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax) (Sebastian Ingrosso Remix)15. Your Eyes (with RY X) (Barry Can't Swim Remix)"16. Forget About Me (with Aluna and Durante) (Nite Version) (Andhim Remix)"17. Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire) (Kalabrese Troxler Alternative Mix - EditDiplo - Diplo (Deluxe) is out now on FFRR / Higher Ground.



