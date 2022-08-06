The Killers Release New Single "Boy"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Killers
have released their first new music following the release last year of their acclaimed seventh album Pressure Machine. "boy" is out today via Island Records. Written by frontman Brandon
Flowers, the song sees the band return to their anthemic stadium-filling sound. The band debuted the track at last month's Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. The song was written before Pressure Machine and, says Flowers, the themes explored in the lyrics actually led him on the path to writing and recording that album.
Flowers elaborates, "This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn't stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With "boy", I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the "white arrows" in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage."
Produced by The Killers, Stuart
Price and Shawn Everett, the track's release comes ahead of the band's North American stadium and arena tour - the biggest of their career to date - which kicks off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena
on August 19th. Full dates are listed below.
THE KILLERS ON TOUR
August 19, 2022 - Vancouver, CA - Rogers Arena
August 20, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River
August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September
8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September
9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September
10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September
13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
September
14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
September
16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
September
17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September
18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
September
20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy
Center
September
21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September
23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena
September
24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
September
26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
September
27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September
30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center
October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark
Arena
November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena
November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus - Peter
Lehmann
December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena
December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate
December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate
December 19, 2022 - Sydney, Aus - Qudos Bank Arena.