The Killers Release New Single "Boy"





Flowers elaborates, "This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn't stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With "boy", I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the "white arrows" in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage."



Produced by The Killers,



THE KILLERS ON TOUR

August 19, 2022 - Vancouver, CA - Rogers Arena

August 20, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River

August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena































October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison

October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center

October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI -

October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ -

November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena

November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus -

December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena

December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate

December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate

