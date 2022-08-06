Glass Animals Announce Special Dreamland: Real Life Edition Out Now; Performing Special Shows At Brooklyn Mirage On August 8th & 9th





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Back in 2020, we had this delicately constructed, intricate plan to launch Dreamland with a bunch of special shows, signings and real-life events. Then… we got spanked by the pandemic, and we had to tear our plan in half. I was pretty damn sad for a bit, but eventually the support from everyone on the web was so great that it pulled me out of my mind-hole, and I realised we could make a new plan… One based on the magnificent wonder that is the internet. We did that, and it was absolutely wicked, but I still feel like we missed out on the IRL stuff. So, we thought we'd just have another go of it. This is our chance to do some of the things that were in our original plan, for the fans who have been there with us every step of the way." - Dave BayleyOn the two year anniversary of critically acclaimed third album Dreamland, record-breaking BRIT and GRAMMY Award nominated, Billboard Music Award winning global sensations Glass Animals today release their special Dreamland: Real Life Edition for fans who have been on this incredible journey with the British band who have taken world by storm.Dreamland is the album that brought us the global smash hit "Heat Waves," which continues to break records by becoming the third-longest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 of all time, spending 80 weeks in the charts, just after The Weeknd's Blinding Lights (90 weeks) and Imagine Dragons' " Radioactive " (87 weeks). The band now has over 5 billion global streams and 38 million monthly listeners, but it's live where Glass Animals come alive, gaining critical acclaim globally for their high-octane colossal performances, having stormed their biggest ever stages at Glastonbury, Splendour in the Grass Festival, and Lollapalooza. To celebrate Dreamland: Real Life Edition, the band will play special Dreamland.IRL shows at New York's Brooklyn Mirage on August 8th & 9th and at London's Village Underground on August 25th, where the story of Dreamland began. In beautiful circularity, Village Underground was the last venue Glass Animals played before the pandemic hit, and they have since sold over 262 thousand tickets in the US last year alone, including their most iconic venue yet with two sold-out nights at Colorado's Red Rocks in June, where artists including Led Zeppelin and The Beatles have performed.Now honouring the Dreamland they have lived in ever since its release during the pandemic summer of 2020, Glass Animals' Dreamland: Real Life Edition, is available in all formats with a limited edition glow in the dark vinyl featuring a new colourway artwork alongside a deluxe tracklist CD and cassette, and includes collaborations with Arlo Parks, Denzel Curry, Albert Hammond Jr., Bree Runway, and Diplo.Having topped triple j's top 100 in 2020, Glass Animals recently performed a cover of Destiny's Childs' iconic " Say My Name " for a triple j live session, which showcased their genre-bending musical arrangements and why Dave Bayley has become one of the most sought after producers in the world. Glass Animals have come a long way since forming in Oxford in 2010 by childhood friends Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer, and Drew MacFarlane. Now the biggest band in the world, Glass Animals' rise to global #1 with "Heat Waves" has been a story of deep connection during unprecedented times, nostalgia and support for a band described as "underdogs". Dreamland saw Glass Animals "craft a new geography of their own…and our musical landscape is plenty richer for it" (DIY) and allowed fans to escape into a virtual world through building community on OpenSource, the band's file sharing site. "Heat Waves" started life with Dave dragging a boom box down his empty East London street in the summer of 2020 during peak lockdown, asking fans to be involved with the video creation by filming from their windows.Fast forward to 2022, and "Heat Waves'" rise has been a story that "could be the script for a feel good British indie film" (The Times). With a historic climb to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, taking 59 weeks and breaking every record, the band remained in the top spot for 5 weeks in a row, #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart for 6 weeks in a row, and #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart and Billboard Global Excl. US Chart for 5 weeks. Not to mention, "Heat Waves" was the longest-leading #1 song on Billboard Hot 100 by a British Group in over 25 years, breaking Spice Girls' " Wannabe " record in 1997, and the longest-leading #1 song on Billboard Global 200. The song has also tied for the 6th-longest #1 run by British Groups in Hot 100's history, alongside The Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love" & " Get Back " and Wings' "Silly Love Songs." Recently, frontman Dave Bayley hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters Chart—a career first, and "Heat Waves" is the first #1 on the chart written by one writer since Ed Sheeran's " Perfect " in 2018 and first #1 written, produced, and performed by one artist since Pharrell Williams' " Happy " in 2014.Now one of the UK's most sought after production and writing talents, Dave Bayley recently teamed up with Florence + The Machine to co-write and co-produce several songs on her new #1 album, Dance Fever, including her lead single " My Love " and tracks "Dream Girl Evil," "Prayer Factory," "Heaven Is Here," "Daffodil," "Restraint," and "Morning Elvis," with Dave's production described as "Nick Cave at the Club". In addition, Glass Animals released a remix of their latest single "I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" with The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr.Formats available: Limited edition glow in the dark vinyl, deluxe CD, deluxe cassette.Dreamland: Real Life Edition CD & Cassette Tracklisting:1. Dreamland2. Tangerine3. ((Home Movie: 1994))4. Hot Sugar5. ((Home Movie: BTX))6. Space Ghost Coast to Coast7. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)8. Melon and the Coconut9. Your Love (Déjà Vu)10. Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth11. It's All So Incredibly Loud12. ((Home Movie: Rockets))13. Domestic Bliss14. Heat Waves15. ((Home Movie: Shoes On))16. Helium17. Heat Waves (Stripped Back)18. Space Ghost Coast to Coast (Stripped Back)19. Your Love (Déjà Vu) (Stripped Back)20. I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) (with Albert Hammond Jr.)21. Tangerine (with Arlo Parks)22. Space Ghost Coast to Coast (with Bree Runway)23. Heat Waves (Shakur Ahmad Remix)24. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry) (Oliver Malcom Remix)25. Heat Waves (Diplo Remix)Dreamland: Real Life Edition Glow In The Dark Vinyl Tracklisting:1. Dreamland2. Tangerine3. ((Home Movie: 1994))4. Hot Sugar5. ((Home Movie: BTX))6. Space Ghost Coast to Coast7. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)8. Melon and the Coconut9. Your Love (Déjà Vu)10. Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth11. It's All So Incredibly Loud12. ((Home Movie: Rockets))13. Domestic Bliss14. Heat Waves15. ((Home Movie: Shoes On))16. HeliumGlobal Tour Dates:August 05: Hinterland Festival (St. Charles, IA)August 08: Dreamland.irl Re-Launch Show at Brooklyn Mirage (Brooklyn, NY)August 09: Dreamland.irl Re-Launch Show at Brooklyn Mirage (Brooklyn, NY)August 18: FM4 Frequency Festival (Austria)August 20: Lowlands Festival (Netherlands)August 21: Pukkelpop Festival (Belgium)August 23: Zurich Open Air Festival (Switzerland)August 25: Dreamland.irl Re-Launch Show at Village Underground (London, UK)August 26: Reading Festival (UK)August 27: Leeds Festival (UK) September 02: Electric Picnic Festival (Ireland) September 04: Superbloom Festival (Germany) September 05: Berlin, Germany September 07: Paris, France September 09: Andalucia Big Festival (Spain) September 10: Mad Cool Sunset (Spain)



