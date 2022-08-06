Yungblud Releases Ferocious New Single "The Emperor"



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning British musician YUNGBLUD has released his latest single titled "The Emperor". This triumphant and fierce new track comes with news that it is has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN's College Football Season. Previous artists chosen to soundtrack this high-profile, nationally televised campaign include Imagine Dragons (Natural), Juice WRLD (Come & Go) and Thirty Seconds To Mars (Walk On Water). On September 2, YUNGBLUD will release his highly anticipated self-titled studio album [Locomotion/Geffen Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company]. The album features previously released fan favorites 'The Funeral,' 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,' and 'Memories Ft. Willow.' For more information on the vinyl, cassette, merchandise, and limited edition signed bundles go to: https://yungbludstore.com

YUNGBLUD recently wrapped his SOLD OUT European, Australian and New Zealand LIFE ON MARS headlining tour and will be embarking on a slew of high profile European and North American Festival dates this summer and fall, including RIOT Fest in Chicago, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KT, Firefly Festival in Delaware, After Shock in Sacramento, CA and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX. The 24-year-old musician will then commence his recently announced INTERNATIONAL AS FUCK headlining tour in Europe and the UK in October. For more details and tickets go to: https://www.yungbludofficial.com/tour/ He performed the song on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
09/17 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL
09/22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
09/22 - Firefly Festival - Dover Heights, DE
10/08 - After Shock - Sacramento, CA
10/14 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Alternative artist at the 2021 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Rock Am Ring, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released the full-length album weird! on December 4th, 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, weird! features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "Mars". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style, or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 billion global streams.



