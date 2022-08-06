Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/08/2022

Robbie Williams Releases Brand New Single 'Lost'

Robbie Williams Releases Brand New Single 'Lost'

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
438 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
242 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
180 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
181 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
371 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
920 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
562 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1094 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robbie Williams has today released a brand new single, 'Lost', taken from his highly anticipated new album 'XXV'. Listen to 'Lost' below.
The new song, produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, features poignant lyrics, piano elements and soaring strings which all combine to ensure the single is set to be an instant classic. Robbie says: "'Lost' is about the times in my life when I've abandoned myself to reckless behaviour."

'XXV', released September 9 on Columbia Records and available to pre-order now, celebrates 25 years of Robbie as a solo artist and features countless Number 1 smash hit singles and fan favourites all newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands. Pre-order the white vinyl version here: https://amzn.to/3Sv036w

The album will be available in CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl and cassette formats. Both the standard and deluxe versions will feature 'Lost', while the deluxe album will include three more original tracks - 'Disco Symphony', 'More Than This' and 'The World And Her Mother'. Previously released tracks from the record so far include the reworked versions of 'Angels', 'Eternity' and 'The Road to Mandalay' giving fans a taste of what's to come.

In June, Robbie also announced a new arena tour for later this year with dates across the UK and Ireland. Opening with two nights at London's The O2, the autumn tour will be a joyous celebration of Robbie's 25 years as a solo artist and will see him perform shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets are available below.

'XXV' is another huge milestone in the decorated career of one of the world's most popular artists. Robbie has six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, has sold a huge 80 million albums worldwide, achieved 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist in music history. His last album, 'The Christmas Present', secured Robbie his 13th UK Number 1 album when released in 2019 - equalling Elvis Presley's chart record as the solo artists with the most UK Number 1 albums. Robbie's total chart-topping albums across his solo work and with Take That is 17, placing him in the top three acts of all time with the most Number 1s across their catalogue.
https://robbiewilliams.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113060 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023386478424072 secs