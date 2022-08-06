Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 06/08/2022

Americana Country Songwriter Rusty Gear Releases New Album "Stripped Gear"

Americana Country Songwriter Rusty Gear Releases New Album "Stripped Gear"

Hot Songs Around The World

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
928 entries in 27 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
194 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
454 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
249 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
188 entries in 21 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
380 entries in 26 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
568 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1103 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Country songwriter/storyteller Rusty Gear (Connecticut USA) presents the release of his newest album, "Stripped Gear", a collection of nine original songs, with three featuring the multi-talented vocalist and musician Ms. Anna Jacobson. Rusty is known on American, European and Australian radio for his quick wit on songs such as "I Used to Drink" and "First Ever Connecticut Country Song", which even earned a public nod from the governor. Rusty also delivers a poignant spot on lyrical portrait of a soldier returning home in his "Lost in My Hometown", which features Anna Jacobson on violin and backing vocals. Anna also joins Rusty on "Saying Goodbye" and "Say it With Words".

The tracks were produced by Brad Hill in Nashville employing an A list of Nashville session musicians. Rusty teamed with noted author Marion Roach Smith to write "Say it With Words", a classic country love song which is currently charting on Europe's Hotdisc Top 40 at #8. In all it's a collection of nine songs that are all country from start to finish. Learn even more at www.rustygearmusic.com.

About Rusty
Rusty Gear is an American singer-songwriter who leads a collaboration of great musicians to create and record original country, blues and southern rock music. Rusty's primary focus has always been the song writing, where he tries to tell authentic stories of life in America and deliver rocking numbers that will energize his live performances. He has released 8 albums/ EPs of original music featuring top Nashville session players and members of the famed Muscle Shoals Rythm Section. Rusty's songs have received radio play around the world and charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart, Roots Radio in Blues and Americana and on the Hotdisc Top 40, where he has 3 #1s and 6 in the top ten. Rusty's songs have been streamed over 2.7 million times on Spotify

Radio promotion - Bill Wence Promotions (615) 776-2060
Press & Radio Interviews - John in Houston PR LLC (832) 916-7716






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0128739 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023627281188965 secs