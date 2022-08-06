Americana Country Songwriter Rusty Gear Releases New Album "Stripped Gear"





Press & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Country songwriter/storyteller Rusty Gear (Connecticut USA) presents the release of his newest album, "Stripped Gear", a collection of nine original songs, with three featuring the multi-talented vocalist and musician Ms. Anna Jacobson. Rusty is known on American, European and Australian radio for his quick wit on songs such as "I Used to Drink" and "First Ever Connecticut Country Song", which even earned a public nod from the governor. Rusty also delivers a poignant spot on lyrical portrait of a soldier returning home in his "Lost in My Hometown", which features Anna Jacobson on violin and backing vocals. Anna also joins Rusty on "Saying Goodbye" and "Say it With Words".The tracks were produced by Brad Hill in Nashville employing an A list of Nashville session musicians. Rusty teamed with noted author Marion Roach Smith to write "Say it With Words", a classic country love song which is currently charting on Europe's Hotdisc Top 40 at #8. In all it's a collection of nine songs that are all country from start to finish. Learn even more at www.rustygearmusic.com.Rusty Gear is an American singer-songwriter who leads a collaboration of great musicians to create and record original country, blues and southern rock music. Rusty's primary focus has always been the song writing, where he tries to tell authentic stories of life in America and deliver rocking numbers that will energize his live performances. He has released 8 albums/ EPs of original music featuring top Nashville session players and members of the famed Muscle Shoals Rythm Section. Rusty's songs have received radio play around the world and charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart, Roots Radio in Blues and Americana and on the Hotdisc Top 40, where he has 3 #1s and 6 in the top ten. Rusty's songs have been streamed over 2.7 million times on Spotify Radio promotion - Bill Wence Promotions (615) 776-2060Press & Radio Interviews - John in Houston PR LLC (832) 916-7716



