Doechii Drops "she / her / black bitch"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Doechii drops her first EP for Top Dawg Entertainment/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music. The EP includes production from Kal Banx, Hit-Boy, Bankroll Got It and Devin Malik, and is Executive Produced by Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr.

The project cements the Tampa native as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing. On she / her / black bitch, Doechii outlines different layers of her life experience: from villainous to confident to soft and sad, and to overall proving that she matters. As NPR stated "Doechii reclaims and spits back at anyone who dares to diminish her power."
"Many times I've been referred to as a 'bitch' as a way to gaslight me out of certain spaces, something I think many people can relate to in one way or another," says Doechii. "Lots of people will call you various names for doing something differently.
"So I decided to take ownership of the 'black bitch' and title my EP she/ her / black bitch and reclaim that motherf***ing power," Doechii continues. "So if you've ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you're powerful and unapologetic- these songs are for you."

"It's Doechii season, don't you see it? With the motion that the Tampa, Fla. rapper has had over the last few years, there is no ducking this 2022 XXL Freshman." - XXL
"She is one of the most multifaceted artists we've seen since Missy Elliott." - Rolling Stone
"I'm excited to see how Doechii will bring her weird-girl antics to mainstream rap - must hear song of the day." - Pitchfork
"She's an artist to watch in the next year, and 'Crazy' lets us know she's coming in swinging." - Top40-Charts.com

In 2022 Doechii came out swinging, chosen as an XXL Freshman and tapped as an 'Artist to Watch' in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more. Doechii performed on both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and on the main stage on the BET Awards. She was also chosen as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify; the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June; the BET Artist of the Month; MTV's Push Artist for July; and Billboard crowned her both 'Artist of the Month' and a 'Queer Game-Changer.' Doechii's record "Persuasive" also made Obama's Summer playlist.

Doechii has dominated since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs—2020's Oh the Places You''ll Go, featuring the viral smash "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," and 2021's BRA-LESS. This new release continues a hot streak for Doechii following the brazen "Bitch I'm Nice," the rebellious "Crazy," and the seductive "Persuasive" (which SZA later jumped on).
Expect more unparalleled, genre-bending music from the multi-faceted Doechii, the self-proclaimed 'swamp princess.'






