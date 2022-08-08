Qobuz And Blue Note Records Launch Global Initiative





Blue Note has since established itself as the most respected and longest running Jazz label in the world, remaining home to some of the most prominent stars and cutting-edge innovators in Jazz today while at the same time broadening its horizons to include quality music in many genres. Under the leadership of current President Don Was, Blue Note has renewed its dedication to Lion's original vision that "any particular style of playing which represents an authentic way of musical feeling is genuine expression." Blue Note Records is one of the flagship labels of the Capitol New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Qobuz, the music lovers' high-quality music platform, has teamed up with the esteemed jazz label Blue Note Records for a global content initiative that will include exclusive playlists, editorial, original video content with Blue Note artists, and more. The initiative will also feature download sales of Blue Notes' extensive, 83-year-strong catalog.To kick off the initiative, over 200 albums from the '40s-'70s are now on sale (through August 15th) at a 30% discount - see here: https://qob.uz/bluenote-2022-saleThe Blue Note initiative is the latest development in Qobuz' effort to super-serve jazz lovers as a market leader in exclusive releases and original content. Last year, Qobuz worked with Christian McBride to exclusively release and record an original EP, The Q Sessions, in Hi-Res on its platform - read more at WBGO here: wbgo.orgSome of the other perks Qobuz has provided its jazz-loving users have included: co-presenting a weekly livestreamed jam session led by jazz pianist Emmet Cohen at the start of the pandemic, exclusive panel discussions on legends of the genre such as Miles Davis and John Coltrane, a series of concerts (all being recorded for Hi-Res live albums) with International Anthem, and more.The Blue Note initiative follows Qobuz' other label partnerships with Zappa Records, Westbound Records, Secretly Group, International Anthem, Mercury KX, and more.Watch this space for more to come on the Qobuz + Blue Note Records global initiative.Founded in 2007, a pioneer of high quality sound, Qobuz is the French music streaming and download service that meets the needs of demanding music lovers and audiophiles. Available in 25 countries around the world, in Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Japan (Hi-Res download service only). Qobuz offers an exceptional range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With its catalog of more than 80 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest choice of high-resolution (Hi-Res) references on the market. Qobuz is licensed for Hi-Res audio by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information, visit qobuz.comBlue Note Records was founded when a German immigrant named Alfred Lion produced his first recording session with two boogie woogie pianists on January 6, 1939 in New York City. Blue Note has gone on to represent The Finest In Jazz, tracing the entire history of the music from Boogie Woogie, Hot Jazz and Swing, through Bebop, Hard Bop, Post-Bop, Soul Jazz, Avant-Garde, and Fusion, and into Jazz's numerous modern day incarnations. Blue Note's legendary catalog includes a true Who's Who of Jazz history: Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Jimmy Smith, Dexter Gordon, Grant Green, Lou Donaldson, Donald Byrd, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, McCoy Tyner, Ornette Coleman, and many more.Blue Note has since established itself as the most respected and longest running Jazz label in the world, remaining home to some of the most prominent stars and cutting-edge innovators in Jazz today while at the same time broadening its horizons to include quality music in many genres. Under the leadership of current President Don Was, Blue Note has renewed its dedication to Lion's original vision that "any particular style of playing which represents an authentic way of musical feeling is genuine expression." Blue Note Records is one of the flagship labels of the Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group.



