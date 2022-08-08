Omar Apollo Announces Fall 2022 North American 'Prototype' Tour Dates





11/29/22 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his highly-anticipated debut album IVORY earlier this year and his wildly successful Desvelado Tour, Omar Apollo announces his upcoming fall 2022 Prototype Tour dates.Kicking off in October, the 22-date tour will see stops at the illustrious Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn's Kings Theatre and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others. Omar has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket goes to support MusiCares' work to provide a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community.In celebration of the tour, he also shares a brand new single in "Highlight," arriving on the heels of his recent nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in addition to being featured on Barack Obama's Summer 2022 playlist.Co-produced by Omar Apollo and Grammy-winning producer Manuel Lara (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), "Highlight" and the previously released single "Archetype" both appear on the deluxe edition of his debut, IVORY (Marfil), out on August 12th via Warner Records with 5 new additional songs.On "Highlight," Omar's vocal performance shines over mellow production as he glides seamlessly between English and Spanish verses.Artist presales for the upcoming tour will begin on Wednesday, August 10th at 10am local time, running through Thursday, August 11th at 10pm local time with general onsale beginning Friday, August 12th at 10am local time.Released to widespread acclaim, IVORY takes Omar's songwriting to the next level - crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar.The album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi," as well as previously released singles "Killing Me," which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, " Invincible " featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single " Bad Life " with Kali Uchis and "Go Away," produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.Listen to "Highlight" and pre-save IVORY (Marfil) above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.Prototype Tour Dates10/21/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre10/22/22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole10/25/22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom10/26/22 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall10/27/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre10/29/22 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater11/01/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater11/02/22 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic11/03/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater11/05/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex11/08/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre11/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant11/11/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre11/13/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National11/15/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern11/17/22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem11/18/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa11/19/22 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore11/20/22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz11/22/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium11/26/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre11/29/22 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY



