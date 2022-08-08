Brady Lee Releases 'Easy Does It' Off Latest Debut EP Release





"Easy Does It was a song I wrote on a virtual session during the pandemic of 2020 with my friend Candace Kuykendall. It's a story of how my wife and I got engaged. I took her to a beach and had planted a message in a bottle there for her to find. I was so excited, but had to take things slow; there was no need to rush. Honestly, it was a perfect day. It moved so slow, and that's just the way I had hoped. I wanted to write and produce a song that juxtaposed the speed of my heart with the slowness of the day, and I think Easy Does It really caught that wave," explains Brady.



The song was written by Candace Kuykendall and Lee himself. The track was produced by Ted Skolits.



