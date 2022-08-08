Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 08/08/2022

Brady Lee Releases 'Easy Does It' Off Latest Debut EP Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a huge splash within the country industry, Brady Lee releases the single version of "Easy Does It" off his latest EP "Backyard Vacation."

"Easy Does It was a song I wrote on a virtual session during the pandemic of 2020 with my friend Candace Kuykendall. It's a story of how my wife and I got engaged. I took her to a beach and had planted a message in a bottle there for her to find. I was so excited, but had to take things slow; there was no need to rush. Honestly, it was a perfect day. It moved so slow, and that's just the way I had hoped. I wanted to write and produce a song that juxtaposed the speed of my heart with the slowness of the day, and I think Easy Does It really caught that wave," explains Brady.

The song was written by Candace Kuykendall and Lee himself. The track was produced by Ted Skolits.

In June, Brady released his debut EP titled "Backyard Vacation" which reached Top #50 on the iTunes Country charts and featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country playlist.






