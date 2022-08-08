Miane Drops New Single 'For One Night'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fast-rising DJ and producer Miane has unveiled her new single 'For One Night', out August 5th on Black Book Records.A pulsating club jam, 'For One Night' combines a driving bassline with rousing breakdowns and hypnotic vocals. Becoming something of a Black Book mainstay, the track follows Miane's recent singles 'Broken' and 'Don't Wanna Lie'.With influences that range from old-school house to R&B and 90s soul, Miane is one of the fastest rising artists on the scene. 2021 saw Miane as an emerging artist to watch, which included a co-sign by renowned DJ/producer Chris Lake to his very-own imprint Black Book Records. Her February-released hit single 'Who Are You' received widespread acclaim, and has since gone on to receive the remix treatment from Chris Lake himself.Over time, she's released music on labels like Hot Since 82's Knee Deep In Sound, Matthias Tanzmann's Moon Harbour, and Lee Foss'sRepopulate Mars. She also dropped a remix for Hot Creations after Jamie Jones discovered her music.On the gig front, Miane has already played at the likes of Coachella, Movement Detroitand CRSSD, and is now in the midst of her 'For One Night TOUR' of North America. Looking ahead, she will be playing at a slew of influential festivals, such as HARD Summer Festival, Osheaga Festival, VELD Music Festival and Shambhala Music Festival.Now a fully-fledged member of the Black Book family, 'For One Night' further cements Miane's status as one to watch. Listen to the new single here:



