Pop / Rock 08/08/2022

Sadie Cannon Releases Music Video For 'Healed Girl Summer'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising pop songstress Sadie Cannon releases an official music video for her recent single release "Healed Girl Summer."

The pop-infused track was written by Eva Indigo, Stefani Mather, and Saide herself. The track was produced by Cade Anderson and Adam Sickler.
"The only thing cuter than the "healed girl summer" swimsuit is the adorable all-girl content gang behind it! I had a blast celebrating and creating with like-minded healed queens!" explains Sadie.

Constantly attempting a viral post and being at every function, Sadie believes that it does not allow us time to slow down and self-discovery. "This early 2000s reminiscent pop song is a standout" (The Honey Pop). The lyrics throughout this soft-pop release bring you an escape from modern-day societal pressures.






