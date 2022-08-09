Renowned Country Artist Matt Westin Paid Tribute To Police Officers With His Latest Single 'Thin Blue Line'





Matt said, "I came up with the idea for this song based on my long-time friendships with some of the men and women in blue. They are some of the most loyal, selfless, brave, and inspiring people I've ever met. I've heard their horror stories. I've seen the heartbreak in their eyes. I've watched them deal with the darkest of what the world has to offer, and yet come home each day to be fathers and mothers, husbands and wives."



He further added "The sacrifices they make and the bravery it takes to wonder if you'll come home from work each day is something that I can't begin to comprehend, because I haven't had to. They chose to, for us. This song is to honor them. This is an anthem in tribute to everything that the 'thin blue line' stands for." "Thin Blue Line" currently has over 215K Spotify streams.



Country artist Matt Westin first hit the national radar in 2018 with the release of his debut album, "Legacy." Produced by music veteran Bryan Cole, the album introduced country fans to the humble baritone voice of the engineer-turned-artist. Westin recorded the album after the death of his father, who had been so supportive of Matt's music. Singles like "Our Redneck of the Woods," "Farm Town" and "You Leave Me No Choice" racked up the streams on Spotify and Youtube, with the latter single amassing over 65K plays. In the meantime, Westin appeared in Billboard Magazine, won 2 International

https://www.mattwestin.com

https://www.facebook.com/mattwestinmusic

https://www.twitter.com/matt_westin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, coveted country artist Matt Westin recently released his hit single titled 'Thin Blue Line'. Paying tribute to police officers and their bravery, the song is emotionally charged and aims to raise awareness about the sacrifices police officers make to keep the world a safe place. Matt was invited to perform the single at the Texas Crime Prevention Association Conference in Austin, Texas on July 17th, 2022. Matt was honored to share his song and deliver his message of 'thanks' for the important work being done by the Texas Crime Prevention Association and their officers.Matt said, "I came up with the idea for this song based on my long-time friendships with some of the men and women in blue. They are some of the most loyal, selfless, brave, and inspiring people I've ever met. I've heard their horror stories. I've seen the heartbreak in their eyes. I've watched them deal with the darkest of what the world has to offer, and yet come home each day to be fathers and mothers, husbands and wives."He further added "The sacrifices they make and the bravery it takes to wonder if you'll come home from work each day is something that I can't begin to comprehend, because I haven't had to. They chose to, for us. This song is to honor them. This is an anthem in tribute to everything that the 'thin blue line' stands for." "Thin Blue Line" currently has over 215K Spotify streams.Country artist Matt Westin first hit the national radar in 2018 with the release of his debut album, "Legacy." Produced by music veteran Bryan Cole, the album introduced country fans to the humble baritone voice of the engineer-turned-artist. Westin recorded the album after the death of his father, who had been so supportive of Matt's music. Singles like "Our Redneck of the Woods," "Farm Town" and "You Leave Me No Choice" racked up the streams on Spotify and Youtube, with the latter single amassing over 65K plays. In the meantime, Westin appeared in Billboard Magazine, won 2 International Music and Entertainment Association Awards, and secured his first film role in "116 MacDougal," as Johnny Cash, with former Baywatch star, Donna D'Errico. 2019 saw the release of two more Matt Westin singles, the Top 40 Canadian iTunes hit, "Stomp On" and his biggest streaming hit to date, "Hey Bro," which has over 350K Spotify plays.https://www.mattwestin.comhttps://www.facebook.com/mattwestinmusichttps://www.twitter.com/matt_westin



