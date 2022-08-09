|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Sicily Jordan Premieres "You Got Me" Music Video
Hot Songs Around The World
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
379 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
453 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
193 entries in 23 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
927 entries in 27 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
187 entries in 21 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
248 entries in 20 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
567 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1102 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-Winning Artist Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline Saturday After-Race Concert At #ABUDHABIGP
Better Noise Music Reveals Music Video For "The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)" Feat. Motley Crue, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills & From Ashes To New
Madonna & Saucy Santana Release 'Material Gworrlllllll!'; The Official Music Video Will Be Released On Monday, August 8
A New Era Of Hip-Hop: How Underrated Music Group Is Bridging The Gap Between US And Dutch Music Markets
DJ Khaled Shares 'God Did' Album Release Date; DJ Khaled Will Also Release The First Single And Music Video "Staying Alive" (Ft. Drake & Lil Baby)
The Comet Is Coming, London Based Cosmic Jazz Rave Trio, Announce Fourth Studio Album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
Glass Animals Announce Special Dreamland: Real Life Edition Out Now; Performing Special Shows At Brooklyn Mirage On August 8th & 9th