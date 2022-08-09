Multi-Platinum Artists Steve Aoki & Timmy Trumpet Revamp Iconic DJ Aligator Club Smash To Unleash A Brand-New Banger "The Whistle"





Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The last few months have seen the long-awaited global resurgence of our beloved festivals from every corner of the globe, and no one is as busy as this dynamic duo. Just last weekend Timmy Trumpet joined Steve Aoki on the mainstage of Tomorrowland where they dropped this mammoth tune that has been rocking dance floors all summer.Known for their prolific performances, both artists are synonymous with world-class entertainment, captivating every inch of the crowd from the front to the back. Steve first showcased "The Whistle" at Tomorrowland Winter '22 and ever since the track has been a highlight of both Aoki and Trumpet's individual sets as solo artists. Their electrifying production styles have transformed the iconic track into a hard dance banger, with unmatched energy, bounce and big room brilliance.Iranian Danish Producer, DJ Aligator first championed his creation of the " The Whistle Song " in the early 2000's smashing the charts in numerous countries including the coveted number one spot in his homeland of Denmark. Ahead of its release, the monster rework has already taken over dance floors at global party hotspots from Ibiza to Las Vegas. Make no mistake, this is THE party anthem of 2022!Released simultaneously by both Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records and Timmy Trumpet's SINPHONY alongside Spinnin' Records, "The Whistle" is out now and streaming everywhere. The official music video premieres this Massive Monday via Spinnin's YouTube channel and features exclusive live footage from the summer madness so far."The Whistle" will be featured on Aoki's highly anticipated record HiROQUEST: Genesis, which comes out September 16th and includes additional collaborations with Taking Back Sunday, Kane Brown, Mod Sun, PnB Rock, Georgia Ku, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, Goody Grace, and more. As part of the album release, Aoki is continuing his relationship with MetaZoo Games to create limited edition playing cards available with the purchase of HiROQUEST CDs. The CDs and digital album are available for pre-sale, along with more information on the MetaZoo collaboration at www.HiROQUEST.com.Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Future albums, Aoki's highly-anticipated next album HiROQUEST: Genesis is coming out September 16th.Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In 2012, he also founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. Aoki is also executive producer for "American Hiro," a series in development with FX Networks directed by Jon M. Chu, chronicling the life of his father, Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki, the legendary entrepreneur and daredevil businessman who created the Benihana empire. In whatever space Steve Aoki enters, the multi-hyphenate innovator continues to set trends and inspire creativity on a global level.



