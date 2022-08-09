grentperez Announces Trail Mix Tape Out September 30th Via Fast Friends









Trail Mix Tape is a genre-blurred compilation, which allows grentperez to explore new sonics and production, while continuing to perfect his "laid back chill sound with a lot of soul." The new album includes recent singles like joyous "Wishful Thinking," and heartfelt "Don't Grow Up Too Fast."



Growing up as the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family, grentperez immersed himself in music during his childhood (listening to The Eagles, The Beatles,



grentperez recently announced his world tour, which sees him supporting Eric Nam (YouTube Music's Global Trending "Artist on the Rise") in New Zealand and Australia. He'll be coming to North



Trail Mix Tape Tracklist:

1. Wishful Thinking

2. Don't Grow Up Too Fast

3. Ego

4. Day by Day



grentperez Tour Dates:

*supporting Eric Nam



Sept 5 - Brisbane, AU - The Trivoli*

Sept 6 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre*

Sept 7 - Melbourne, AU - The Forum*

Sept 8 - Brisbane, AU - Big Sound

Sept 9 - Melbourne, AU - Powerstation*

Sept 10 - Melbourne, AU - Powerstation*

Sept 17 - Canberra, AU - UC Hub

Sept 22 - Wollongong, AU - Unibar

Sept 24 - Sapphire Coast - Wanderer Festival

Sept 29 - Melbourne, AU - Corner Hotel

Sept 30 - Adelaide, AU - The Lab

Oct 1 - Perth, AU - Mojos

October 6 - Sydney, AU - Oxford Art Factory

Oct 8 - Auckland, NZ - The Turning Fork

Nov 1 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

Nov 4 - Paris, FR - Le Pop-Up du Label

Nov 5 - Amsterdam, NE - Bitterzoet

Nov 7 - London, UK - The Grace

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Echo

Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Echo

Nov 16 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

Nov 17 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

Nov 19 - Toronto, CA - The Drake

Nov 21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Nov 22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge





https://twitter.com/grentperez

https://www.instagram.com/grentperez/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/hellogrentperez/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2M3zato7fPxDrZZOmJ6SEQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sydney-based indie-alt singer-songwriter grentperez announces the Trail Mix Tape, out September 30th via Fast Friends and releases new single, "Ego."The perfect song for the summer, grentperez' honeyed vocals shine while he ruminates about a friend who celebrates their "successes" a little too obnoxiously. "It's meant to be a funny track about a mate who's slowly getting over his head in confidence," grentperez shares. Watch the lyric video here:Trail Mix Tape is a genre-blurred compilation, which allows grentperez to explore new sonics and production, while continuing to perfect his "laid back chill sound with a lot of soul." The new album includes recent singles like joyous "Wishful Thinking," and heartfelt "Don't Grow Up Too Fast."Growing up as the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family, grentperez immersed himself in music during his childhood (listening to The Eagles, The Beatles, Queen and eventually, Musiq Soulchild) and has been releasing music since he was just 12 years old. Pulling inspiration from his own struggles, trials and tribulations he heavily believes in everything he sings and is fully immersed in all creative processes, from beginning to end. NPR Music says grentperez' voice is "like a warm hug" the DIY pop act "makes music you can fall in love to and fall in love with," and he's been praised by other tastemakers like Triple J, KCRW, MTV, DIY, Wonderland, Notion, and The Line of Best Fit.grentperez recently announced his world tour, which sees him supporting Eric Nam (YouTube Music's Global Trending "Artist on the Rise") in New Zealand and Australia. He'll be coming to North America for a slew of headline shows at New York's iconic Mercury Lounge, Los Angeles's The Echo, Toronto and San Francisco.Trail Mix Tape Tracklist:1. Wishful Thinking2. Don't Grow Up Too Fast3. Ego4. Day by Daygrentperez Tour Dates:*supporting Eric NamSept 5 - Brisbane, AU - The Trivoli*Sept 6 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre*Sept 7 - Melbourne, AU - The Forum*Sept 8 - Brisbane, AU - Big SoundSept 9 - Melbourne, AU - Powerstation*Sept 10 - Melbourne, AU - Powerstation*Sept 17 - Canberra, AU - UC HubSept 22 - Wollongong, AU - UnibarSept 24 - Sapphire Coast - Wanderer FestivalSept 29 - Melbourne, AU - Corner HotelSept 30 - Adelaide, AU - The LabOct 1 - Perth, AU - MojosOctober 6 - Sydney, AU - Oxford Art FactoryOct 8 - Auckland, NZ - The Turning ForkNov 1 - Berlin, DE - PrivatclubNov 4 - Paris, FR - Le Pop-Up du LabelNov 5 - Amsterdam, NE - BitterzoetNov 7 - London, UK - The GraceNov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - EchoNov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - EchoNov 16 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & MortarNov 17 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & MortarNov 19 - Toronto, CA - The DrakeNov 21 - New York, NY - Mercury LoungeNov 22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge Music lulls us into a meditative state. It allows us to relax, reflect, and, ultimately, recharge. Sydney born singer, songwriter, artist and producer grentperez unlocks this place whether in the studio, on stage, or under the watchful eye of the computer camera in his childhood bedroom where he's recorded most of his music to date. His handcrafted DIY pop instantly soothes on a series of releases that have helped endear grentperez to rapidly growing audiences at home in Australia as well as further afield in North America, South East Asia and Europe. Generating over 40 million YouTube video views in the last year, the newly found YouTube fame spurred grentperez on to experiment with releasing some of his own self-written and recorded music on streaming platforms. His debut single 'Cherry Wine,' released in September 2021 shot up the Spotify viral charts across the global including landing the #1 spot in Australia, Canada, Singapore. Several singles followed in the lead up to the release of his debut EP 'Conversations with The Moon' in February 2022 which has seen his music grow at an accelerating pace to over 50 million streams, with hundreds of new fans discovering him daily.https://twitter.com/grentperezhttps://www.instagram.com/grentperez/?hl=enhttps://www.facebook.com/hellogrentperez/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2M3zato7fPxDrZZOmJ6SEQ



