Emerging Metallers After Smoke Clears Detail Brand New Single & Video



This intoxicating new cut heralds a fresh sound that is heavier, darker and harder-hitting than their previous work. The track also features the vocal prowess of CJ McMahon from Thy Art Is Murder.



Warping your mind and attacking your senses, South London-based AFTER SMOKE CLEARS dispatch infectious nu-metal and hardcore beats, intricate and imaginative arrangements, and primal vocal power, all across the diverse soundscape of modern metalcore. The rising quartet dropped their debut album, Edification, in 2020, and the record swiftly acquired hundreds of thousands of streams across digital platforms, as well as racking strong responses from many publications, including impressive acclaim from Metal Hammer.



Last year, in exploring their artistic creativity and direction, the band ramped up proceedings and released three well-received singles and one



With a series of tours and live appearances in the pipeline for the latter half of 2022, AFTER SMOKE CLEARS will continue to soar.

https://aftersmokeclears.com/

https://www.facebook.com/aftersmokeclears

https://www.youtube.com/aftersmokeclears

https://www.instagram.com/aftersmokeclears/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MfpWHcRc0ofJn8Tezafwj New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High-flying Brit heavyweights AFTER SMOKE CLEARS have unleashed their gripping new single and video, The Fear - https://youtu.be/ZNqd7oPd2e4This intoxicating new cut heralds a fresh sound that is heavier, darker and harder-hitting than their previous work. The track also features the vocal prowess of CJ McMahon from Thy Art Is Murder.Warping your mind and attacking your senses, South London-based AFTER SMOKE CLEARS dispatch infectious nu-metal and hardcore beats, intricate and imaginative arrangements, and primal vocal power, all across the diverse soundscape of modern metalcore. The rising quartet dropped their debut album, Edification, in 2020, and the record swiftly acquired hundreds of thousands of streams across digital platforms, as well as racking strong responses from many publications, including impressive acclaim from Metal Hammer.Last year, in exploring their artistic creativity and direction, the band ramped up proceedings and released three well-received singles and one Slipknot cover. Now with a flourishing live reputation that has seen the UK riff slingers grace stages with the likes of InVisions, Vexed, Thecityisours, and As Everything Unfolds, as well as delivering powerful sets at Facedown, Purgatory Festival, and Camden Rocks Festival, AFTER SMOKE CLEARS have unearthed a gem in the shape of their new single, The Fear, which features an exciting collaboration with CJ McMahon from Thy Art Is Murder. Bassist Aaron Dohnt remarks about the single: "Musically influenced by modern heavy hardcore bands such as Structures and Knocked Loose, 'The Fear' represents the eternal conflict of self-doubt and self-preservation that disables us as humans from fulfilling our desires."With a series of tours and live appearances in the pipeline for the latter half of 2022, AFTER SMOKE CLEARS will continue to soar.https://aftersmokeclears.com/https://www.facebook.com/aftersmokeclearshttps://www.youtube.com/aftersmokeclearshttps://www.instagram.com/aftersmokeclears/https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MfpWHcRc0ofJn8Tezafwj



