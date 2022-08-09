HRVY Releases Brand New Single 'I Wish I Could Hate You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's finest pop talents, HRVY, brings in the summer with his superb new track 'I Wish I Could Hate You' - a glorious slice of upbeat, The Weeknd-esque dance pop.

"'I Wish I Could Hate You' is the first song I've ever released that I've written on my own," HRVY said of the track. "It's a little nerve wracking, but also VERY exciting to see what my fans think. It's a super summery song, with a catchy hook and more of an indie pop feel to my last releases!"



With 2021 seeing the release of his pop powerhouse single 'Runaway With It' as well as opening the NTA Awards and a storming UK tour, HRVY then smashed open this year with his new EP 'Views From The 23rd Floor' - which produced the hazy electro-pop banger 'Talking To The Stars' shortly followed by the superb 'Golden Hour'. The EP saw HRVY step into a more mature sound and new track 'I Wish I Could Hate You' continues HRVY's impressive trajectory.



