Roll, don't fold

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There's a way to automatically make your next trip less stressful—maximize space in your luggage. Packing for a trip is typically the most time-consuming part of the process. What goes where, what to pack, what to ensure we don't forget, what to wear on the plane. But these eight packing tips and tricks are sure to make your next trip feel lighter.

Most people fold their clothes when they pack because that's typically how they'd store those same items in drawers at home. But there are a few downsides to this. One, folding clothes lead to stacking them on top of one another, which means you can't easily identify items when you need them. Second, it actually takes up more visual space in your luggage. Rather than fold your items, roll them. Not only is rolling easier and a great way to maximize space in your luggage, but it's less time-consuming when you're on the go. When you roll clothes you can easily see what item is where. If you're on the move or the type who likes to keep clothing in their luggage, it's better to grab and go.

Put items in your travel pillow

Rather than purchase a travel pillow with foam or cushion, create your own travel pillow and use the softest items in your luggage as the cushion. With the roll technique, you can roll smaller and softer items (like underwear, socks, t-shirts) and place them in either a pillowcase or an already created travel pillow (just take out the existing contents). This saves plenty of space in your bigger luggage and will maximize how much you can take with you as you travel. If you do this correctly, your head and neck will even be more comfortable.

Wear the heaviest items on the plane

Bulky items take up the most space in your luggage, almost unnecessarily. Those hiking boots or big sneakers, baggy sweaters or thick pants, all these clothes that get packed away tend to leave little room for much else. However, they also tend to be the more comfortable items to wear. Rather than packing your heaviest items, wear the thickest clothes on the plane to maximize space in your luggage. Whether you're going from a hot destination to a cold one, or vice versa, you can always change when you touch down on the tarmac. And while it's a hassle to take belts, sneakers, and all heavier items off at the security check, at least this way you'll be able to pack more items you potentially need.

Aim to go wrinkle-free

Wrinkle-free or wrinkle-resistant clothing makes packing a lot less stressful. Wool, nylon, spandex, polyester, and acrylic are smart materials to pack because when you use them they will be neater to wear. While it might not necessarily save you space in your luggage, it will create ease when deciding what to wear on nicer occasions and save you time in the getting ready process.

Use your shoes as storage

There's a simple way to maximize space in your luggage without reducing what you bring—use your shoes as storage. Shoes can be the toughest items to pack in luggage because they're bulky. Even heels or stilettos take up an awkward room. But you can use them to your advantage. Roll up smaller items like socks and underwear, or put your mini shampoo bottles or other hard items, and place them in between your hells or in the soles of your shoes. When you use every empty space as storage you can really get the most out of your luggage.

Pack two-in-one items

Certain things in your luggage can be used for more than one occasion. Pants can be rolled up as shorts, scarves can be turned into beach cover-ups, shampoo can act as soap, and dresses can become shirts. Carefully choose items that can become dual use and lessen what you pack.

Bundle outfits and save time

As you pack, to maximize space in your luggage and save time when you travel, bundle your outfits together. One of the most precious parts of traveling is time. There's a finite amount of time we get when we're someplace new. To save time, and really get the most out of your trip, roll up your outfits together—the shirt, underwear, socks, and pants. You can even place your fragile accessories in the middle, like sunglasses or jewelry, and keep them protected from cracks or scrapes.

Bring less and do laundry on the road

The less you pack the lighter your luggage will be. But when you're traveling less isn't always more. However, you can get around that by asking your hotel or Airbnb if there is laundry on-site. If there isn't laundry where you're staying you can find a public laundromat nearby and do a load of laundry to reuse what you've already brought. This can be done while you're out exploring, eating dinner, or as you're headed to bed. You can even do this as you arrive at a new destination and put your luggage aside as you settle in, like luggage storage near Victoria Station. It will automatically provide you with more options of what to wear without the stress of overpacking.

Use these eight packing tips and tricks on your next trip and get the most out of your luggage.

Photo by Mantas Hesthaven