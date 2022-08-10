Benee Announces Headline Tour Dates In North America This Fall





October 14th Austin City Limits Austin, TX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Zealand alternative pop star BENEE reveals a string of headline tour dates across North America this September and October, in addition to her recently-announced performances at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 7th and 14th. The new tour dates include San Luis Obispo, CA on September 26th, San Diego, CA on September 27th, Santa Cruz, CA on September 29th, Sacramento, CA on September 30th, Pomona, CA on October 1st, Mexico City, MX on October 9th, and Dallas, TX on October 11th—see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale this week at www.beneemusic.com.These live shows follow BENEE's recent headline world tour that took her to sold out venues across North America, Europe, and the UK earlier this spring and summer, as well as summer festival performances at The Governor's Ball Music Festival and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Earlier this spring, BENEE dropped her latest EP Lychee to widespread critical acclaim, with UPROXX declaring, "Her music demands to be put on repeat," and Ones To Watch proclaiming, "Lychee has introduced us to a new era of BENEE, and we are entirely here for it." BENEE set the stage for the EP with the singles "Doesn't Matter" and "Beach Boy." To bring the Lychee EP to life, she worked with collaborators on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. In California, she found herself working on songs with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam. Working back home in New Zealand, she completed more tracks with her regular collaborator Josh Fountain. As a whole, Lychee showcases BENEE's evolution as an eloquent and artful voice for Gen-Z — pushing boundaries and fearless enough not to compromise her creativity or spirit.BENEE's dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. The 22-year-old broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her global hit with 4 billion streams, and her follow-up Hey u x debut album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop." Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop." September 26th Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA September 27th Observatory North Park San Diego, CA September 29th Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA September 30th Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CAOctober 1st Fox Theater Pomona, CAOctober 7th Austin City Limits Austin, TXOctober 9th Lunario Mexico City, MXOctober 11th Trees Dallas, TXOctober 14th Austin City Limits Austin, TX



