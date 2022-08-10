Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 10/08/2022

Canadian Singer/Songwriter Jessie Reyez Extends Global Publishing Deal With BMG

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has extended her global publishing deal with BMG. The breakout songwriter has been making waves in the industry, proving herself as a force to be reckoned with in R&B, Latin Music, and Pop.
Hit songs from Reyez include 'Figures' and 'Great One', which was a featured hit in the 2019 Netflix Film Someone Great. She has also recently collaborated with artists such as Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, and Lil Yachty.

Reyez's impact on music does not only stem from her immense vocal talent or soulful word articulation, but also from her authentic activism for women in music. Reyez released the short film Gatekeeper: A True Story in 2017 chronicling her dark experiences as a woman in the music industry.

Raj Jadeja, BMG, SVP, A&R Music Publishing, said: "From the beginning, Jessie Reyez has been an inspiring creative visionary. Empowering young women everywhere through her voice, writing hits for today's biggest stars, she continues to break through ceilings and barriers. Jessie embodies what it is to be a true artist. We are more than ecstatic to continue our relationship with Jessie and her team. It's our honor to go forward and enhance all things Jessie Reyez!"
The extended publishing agreement is set to include Reyez's forthcoming album.






