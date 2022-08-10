Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/08/2022

Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 On Amp

Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 On Amp

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
194 entries in 23 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
454 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
249 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
188 entries in 21 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
380 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
928 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
568 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1103 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio will make its official return Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7pm PT on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly.

Fans can download the Amp app today, and follow her profile to be notified when she goes live, here. Amp is available to download in the U.S. for free on iOS here, and fans can ask Alexa to "Play Queen Radio on Amp" on any Alexa-enabled device, including the free Alexa app available on Android as she goes live.

Full Queen Radio episodes will be available worldwide to stream on Amazon Music in the days following the live show on Amp.

To celebrate the premiere of Queen Radio on Amp, fans can purchase exclusive merch from the Amazon Music Merch Shop-including a Queen Radio hoodie and t-shirt, available to purchase at www.amazon.com/queenradio and from the Amazon Music app.

Over the past two weeks Nicki has been ramping up excitement for the premiere by hosting surprise pop up shows on the app where she's chatted with fans, talked about her upcoming single dropping Aug. 12th, and shared tidbits about her future documentary.

Within minutes of Nicki jumping on Amp last week, thousands of Barbz flocked to the app to listen to the show. Nicki's surprise appearances secured Queen Radio a #1 trending spot on Twitter, and inspired her fanbase to create shows and cultivate large, organic followings of their own.

Currently in limited public beta, Amp is a new app that gives everyone a way to DJ their own live radio shows for free, alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Creators can use a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs while engaging with their community in real-time-no subscription, additional hardware, or editing skills needed.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0127850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0034401416778564 secs